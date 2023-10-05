B-MEET 4th Batch Opening Ceremony held at the B-JET center

Corporates

Press Release
05 October, 2023, 04:40 pm
Last modified: 05 October, 2023, 04:58 pm

Related News

B-MEET 4th Batch Opening Ceremony held at the B-JET center

Press Release
05 October, 2023, 04:40 pm
Last modified: 05 October, 2023, 04:58 pm
B-MEET 4th Batch Opening Ceremony held at the B-JET center

The Opening Ceremony of the Bangladesh-Miyazaki ICT Engineers Educational Training (B-MEET) program's 4th batch was held at the B-JET center on 2 October 2023 at 6 PM. At the opening ceremony of the B-MEET 4th batch, Professor Mohammad Khasro Miah articulated the achievements of the program. 

The opening Ceremony was graced by Ms Minami Kurokami, Representative, JICA Bangladesh, the esteemed Chief Guest, significantly elevating its prestige and international resonance.

Mr Shinnusuke Tasaka (Program Manager, B-JET), delivered a speech as he introduced the 22 newly selected trainees, who underwent a difficult selection process. He gave insights about Japanese Classes and Business Classes which will be taught throughout the training. Mr Naka Kotaro, Country officer South Asian Division 4 (Bangladesh) South Asia Department, also attended the event.

Professor Dr Mohammad Khasro Miah, the Director of the Career and Placement Center (CPC), concluded the event with a Vote of Thanks, motivating newly selected trainees. Furthermore, Japanese trainers from Miyazaki University shared valuable insights through friendly speeches. 

B-MEET bridges Japan and Bangladesh, creating career opportunities in Japanese industries and offering training through the B-JET Center for students from North South University and other universities. 
 

North South University (NSU)

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Bengal slow lorises are globally endangered species. Photo: Collected

Conserving the Bengal slow loris in Bangladesh

2h | Earth
There are 21 lakh buildings in the 1,500 square kilometres under Rajuk, six lakh of which are five-story and above. Around 30% of these six lakh buildings are vulnerable. Photo: TBS

An uptick in mild quakes. Are we on the precipice?

6h | Panorama
Infograph: TBS

Have you noticed how most products you buy have shrunk in size?

7h | Panorama
A man plays online game on a computer at an internet cafe in Beijing, China August 31, 2021. REUTERS/Florence Lo

From play to pay: How microtransactions took over gaming

1d | Features

More Videos from TBS

Bangladesh Bank's measures failed to control inflation: IMF

Bangladesh Bank's measures failed to control inflation: IMF

1h | TBS Entertainment
Over 44% of Labor Force Could Be Affected in Next 3 Years - Morgan Stanley

Over 44% of Labor Force Could Be Affected in Next 3 Years - Morgan Stanley

6h | TBS Stories
New Delhi has asked these diplomats to leave India by October 10

New Delhi has asked these diplomats to leave India by October 10

22h | TBS World
Passengers will be able to cross the Padma by rail from October 10

Passengers will be able to cross the Padma by rail from October 10

19h | TBS Stories