Azizur Rahman made ICSB senior vice president

Corporates

TBS Report
04 November, 2021, 12:30 pm
Last modified: 04 November, 2021, 12:40 pm

Related News

Azizur Rahman made ICSB senior vice president

TBS Report
04 November, 2021, 12:30 pm
Last modified: 04 November, 2021, 12:40 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Md Azizur Rahman has been elected senior vice president of the Institute of Chartered Secretaries of Bangladesh (ICSB). 

Rahman, the head of public affairs & company secretary of British American Tobacco (BAT) Bangladesh, has been appointed to enhance corporate governance excellence for the last eight years as a council member of ICSB, said a press release. 

Besides his corporate profession, Rahman voluntarily performs a significant role in protecting Intellectual Property Rights (IPR) under Intellectual Property Association of Bangladesh as director general of the association and as a member (Vice-Chairman) of IPR Standing Committee, FBCCI. 

He is promoting the concept of IPR sustainable model in Bangladesh. 

As a director of Prerona Foundation, Rahman also works on various projects to support communities in areas of skill development of individuals, women empowerment, promote promising entrepreneurship, farmers' livelihood improvement ensuring sustainable agriculture and ESG (Environment, Social & Governance) initiatives through Public-Private Partnership which will facilitate the Government's inclusive efforts in attaining the SDGs by 2030. 

Rahman as a resource person participates in seminars, symposiums and professional skill development related courses, especially on corporate governance, intellectual property rights, and company law matters. 
 

BAT / Bat Bangladesh / ICSB

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Shabaz Khan Mosque: Rare remaining Mughal Mosque in city

Shabaz Khan Mosque: Rare remaining Mughal Mosque in city

2d | Videos
History of Halloween

History of Halloween

2d | Videos
Breast cancer awareness

Breast cancer awareness

2d | Videos
Why Facebook is Meta?

Why Facebook is Meta?

2d | Videos

Most Read

1
bKash sustains Tk104 crore loss in 9 months
Economy

bKash sustains Tk104 crore loss in 9 months

2
Representational image. Pixabay.
Infrastructure

Govt seeks Korean investment for Tongi-Jhilmil subway

3
Syed Manzur Elahi
Economy

Nike, Adidas frantically looking for countries to set up factories, a golden opportunity for us

4
'Bangladesh is always in my blood and my mind': Margarita Mamun
Sports

'Bangladesh is always in my blood and my mind': Margarita Mamun

5
Fault In Karnaphuli Tunnel Design
Infrastructure

Karnaphuli tunnel was designed but not for traffic flow at ends

6
Quiet grows the Tk500cr profit makers’ club
Economy

Quiet grows the Tk500cr profit makers’ club