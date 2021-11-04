Azizur Rahman made ICSB senior vice president

Md Azizur Rahman has been elected senior vice president of the Institute of Chartered Secretaries of Bangladesh (ICSB).

Rahman, the head of public affairs & company secretary of British American Tobacco (BAT) Bangladesh, has been appointed to enhance corporate governance excellence for the last eight years as a council member of ICSB, said a press release.

Besides his corporate profession, Rahman voluntarily performs a significant role in protecting Intellectual Property Rights (IPR) under Intellectual Property Association of Bangladesh as director general of the association and as a member (Vice-Chairman) of IPR Standing Committee, FBCCI.

He is promoting the concept of IPR sustainable model in Bangladesh.

As a director of Prerona Foundation, Rahman also works on various projects to support communities in areas of skill development of individuals, women empowerment, promote promising entrepreneurship, farmers' livelihood improvement ensuring sustainable agriculture and ESG (Environment, Social & Governance) initiatives through Public-Private Partnership which will facilitate the Government's inclusive efforts in attaining the SDGs by 2030.

Rahman as a resource person participates in seminars, symposiums and professional skill development related courses, especially on corporate governance, intellectual property rights, and company law matters.

