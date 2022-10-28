Aziz Ahmad wins prestigious NYNJMSDC Partnership Award

Aziz Ahmad wins prestigious NYNJMSDC Partnership Award

Aziz Ahmad, CEO of UTC Associates, has won the prestigious Partnership Award offered by New York New Jersey Minority Supplier Development Council (NYNJMSDC).  

On Thursday, (20 October), Aziz Ahmad received the Partnership Award on behalf of technology consulting company, UTC Associates, at a lavish reception in New York, said a press release. 

UTC Associates was selected as the best supplier in category two of the award ceremony, beating out 30 other nominees. 

NYNJMSDC has hosted this award ceremony for more than 30 years. According to ceremony organizers, almost all nominees involved in mainstream businesses representing minority ethnic communities, dream of receiving this award.

"It is important that we acknowledge businesses in our community that not only deliver a high level of service to their customers but do so locally, creating jobs and opportunity for others in our area," said Terrence Clark, NYNJMSDC President.

Ahmad has earned a reputation for providing quality business solutions in the information technology sector for more than two decades in the United States and was lauded by the organizers in the citation before he was handed the award.

In his announcement, Clark said that Ahmad has not only expanded his technology supports to US systems but has also taken his own technology services to Bangladesh. Ahmad spreads the knowledge of technology to the world and the impact of his business spills over everywhere.

"Ahmad has spent over 20 years building UTC into a leading provider of technology resources and solutions with a reputation as a trusted partner to organizations across a wide range of technical services," Terrence added.

After receiving the award, Aziz Ahmad said, "I am humbled and honored that UTC has been awarded 2022 Supplier of the Year as it is a testament to the hard work by all of the UTC team and my personal commitment to support the minority owned business community."

He thanked the Council for opening doors to opportunities for diverse companies like UTC Associates and advocating for diversity, inclusion, and recognition of excellence at all levels.

"With our services to ICT, we want to leave a world where our children, their children and their children will live well," said Ahmad. 

UTC Associates, Inc. is a New York-based technology services company, established in 2001, providing technology consulting services and solutions to organizations in both the public and private sectors. The company has specific practices including Governance, Risk and Compliance (GRC), Cloud Migration, DevOPs, Mobility, Cyber Security, and Software Development.

 
 

Aziz Ahmad

