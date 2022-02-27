Azim Group’s planning efficiency increases by 15% for FastReactPlan

Azim Group has realised a 15% increase in planning efficiency with Coats Digital's planning platform FastReactPlan.

Since implementation, the benefits realized include a 97% faster turnaround in order confirmation – with orders being confirmed in just 30 minutes instead of two days, reads a press release.

"Following the implementation of FastReactPlan, we started seeing positive results quickly. The new system can process data much faster than the tools traditionally used in the RMG industry. Thus, it enables management to make more informed, data-driven strategic and financial decisions," said Farhan Azim, managing director, Azim Group.

With FastReactPlan, Azim Group now has all planning related information available in one platform, ensuring comprehensive data transparency and visibility across merchandising and planning processes, so that teams can update and respond to new information in an agile way.

"In the first year, our planning efficiency increased impressively by 15% and will continue to increase going forward. Furthermore, the new system has helped streamline key processes such as order confirmation, capacity forecasting and line allocation – providing more accurate results compared with previous methods. Ultimately, the increased efficiency is reflected in higher growth in our business," Azim Group Operstions Manager Ehsan Islam said.

Since implementing FastReactPlan, standardised PO, colour and delivery level visibility is now available across all departments, establishing one version of the truth throughout the business and a single source of all information for better-informed decision making.

Factory efficiency has consequently increased by 7%; whilst Cut to Order, Ship to Order and Cut to Ship efficiencies have also increased by 0.37%, 0.89% and 1.36%, respectively.

"The FastReactPlan team understood the technological gap we previously faced in our planning process and were successful in providing us with required solutions. The end result is a customisable and visual system which is easy to operate for non-technical individuals. The system takes real-time data and is able to auto-generate many key reports, hence saving person hours and increasing overall efficiency of all concerned departments," said Istiak Rana, Azim Group IT & Communications manager.

Founded in 1975, Azim Group produces garments for leading brands in the United States, Europe, Asia and South America. Its clients include Calvin Klein, Inditex, Aeropostale, Walmart, Kohl's, Perry Ellis, Elcorte Ingles, Land's End and Falabella.