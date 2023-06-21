AyyKori announces 'Pagla Cashback Offer' campaign for Eid-ul-Adha

21 June, 2023, 06:00 pm
Last modified: 21 June, 2023, 06:10 pm

AyyKori, the leading cashback and earning platform in Bangladesh, is excited to announce its upcoming "Pagla Cashback Offer" campaign in celebration of Eid-ul-Adha.

The campaign aims to uplift the sales of Bangladeshi brands by providing an exclusive cashback offer and establishing their online presence through AyyKori's platform, reads a press release.

During the campaign period, from 21 June at 6pm to 28 June at 11:59 pm, customers can visit their favourite brands on AyyKori's platform and enjoy up to 15% cashback on their purchases. As an added bonus, the first 5,000 customers will receive a 50 taka bonus on their initial purchase, applicable to both new and existing customers.

AyyKori has partnered with 15 renowned brands, Esquire Electronics Limited, Pink Flash BD, Manfare, Deen, Dazzyonline, Citizen Sports, One Ummah BD, Daraz bangladesh Ltd, Gear Exact, OLAB BD, Paperboat, International Homeware (IHW), Organic Online Bangladesh, Glamtouch, who will offer numerous discounts and special promotions during the campaign. Additionally, AyyKori will be conducting live sessions on Facebook, featuring different brands every day.

Faiza Zahin, chief marketing officer of AyyKori, emphasised that the "Pagla Cashback Offer" campaign is primarily designed to boost the sales of Bangladeshi brands and support their growth in the digital landscape.

As the first-ever cashback and earning platform in Bangladesh, AyyKori has partnered with over 30 brands to provide financial empowerment to the community. In line with this vision, AyyKori has recently launched an affiliate marketplace, enabling individuals to earn through online product sales using affiliate marketing techniques.

AyyKori's commitment to innovation and community empowerment has been recognised by the government. In the prestigious Bangabandhu Innovation Grant (BIG 2023), AyyKori secured its position among the top 10 startups out of 7,000 applicants and received government grants.

