Aygaz United holds retailers connect meet at united convention center

Retailers spanning diverse territories in Dhaka convened for a day-long extravaganza marked by fervent business-centric discussions, insightful consultations, glimpses into future directions, and the warm embrace of hospitality.

The event was attended by Chairman & Managing Director of United Group Moinuddin Hasan Rashid, from United Aygaz LPG Ltd - CEO Ahmet Ercüment Polat, CFO Harun Ortac, GM & Head of Sales Mr. Showkat Osman Jamil, Director Business & Strategy Rayeesa Jamil. The event was further graced by the participation of other officials and dedicated distributors affiliated with the company.

Commencing with a solemn recitation from the Holy Qur'an, the atmosphere took on a reflective tone as the entire audience observed a moment of silence, expressing their profound grief for the recently departed Director of United Group, Mr. Nasiruddin Akhter Rashid.

GM & Head of Sales of United Aygaz LPG Ltd, Mr. Showkat Osman Jamil, shared, "In sharing my vision for future collaboration with our retailers, I unveiled strategic plans during my address. My heartfelt gratitude extends to all attendees who make these endeavors meaningful. I also took the opportunity to introduce our diligent Dhaka team, emphasizing their consistent efforts in maintaining close ties with our valued distributors & retailers."

CEO of United Aygaz LPG Ltd, Ahmet Ercüment Polat, shared, "Today, I had the privilege of acknowledging the invaluable role played by our esteemed group of retailers. They are not just partners; they are ambassadors for our brand and the driving force behind Aygaz United's success. Their spontaneous participation in this event brings me genuine joy, reinforcing my confidence in the enduring partnership between Aygaz United and our retailers. I assure unwavering support in the future as we continue this journey together."

The event at United Convention Centre was a testament to the collaborative spirit and shared success of Aygaz United and its dedicated network of retailers, fostering a sense of unity and optimism for the journey ahead.

Aygaz United operates under the broader umbrella of the United Group, a joint venture with the esteemed Turkish LPG company Aygaz, positioning itself as an one of the leading in the Bangladeshi LPG sector. Prioritizing honesty, integrity, and revolutionizing the industry with top-quality and safety standards, Aygaz United brings over 60 years of expertise from Turkey to Bangladesh. Its commitment to high-quality service includes providing certified cylinders to enhance safety in demanding work environments.

Proudly supplying eco-friendly, low-carbon fuel, Aygaz United upholds social and environmental responsibility.