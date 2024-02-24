Axentec unveils Cypher-Country’s first prefabricated certified Tier-IV commercial data center

24 February, 2024, 11:35 am
Last modified: 24 February, 2024, 11:40 am

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Axentec PLC, a subsidiary of Robi Axiata Ltd., has officially launched Cypher, the country's first prefabricated certified Tier-IV Commercial Co-Location Data Center in Jashore Sheikh Haisna Software Technology Park.

The state-of-the-art data center was inaugurated today by State Minister for Posts, Telecommunications and Information Technology, Zunaid Ahmed Palak MP as the chief guest, reads a press release. 

Bangladesh Hi-Tech Park Authority's (BHTPA) Managing Director (MD), GSM Jafarullah, ndc grace the occasion as a special guest accompanied by Robi's Managing Director (MD) and CEO, Rajeev Sethi, Axentc Managing Director (MD) and CEO, Adil Hossain Noble, Chief Corporate and Regulatory Officer, Shahed Alam and relevant other high officials. Mayor of Jessore Municipality Md. Haider Gani Khan Polash was also present at the event.

Axentec PLC's unveiling of Cypher brings cutting-edge technology to the forefront, representing a significant leap towards elevating the nation's digital infrastructure. As Bangladesh's premier data centre, Cypher ensures robust reliability, security, and efficiency in the rapidly evolving digital landscape.

Strategically located in Jashore's safest seismic zone with a standard Enterprise Security, Cypher covers over 16,500 square feet, featuring state-of-the-art equipment. Cypher offers 2N redundancy & fault tolerance power backup systems, and advanced cooling mechanisms, ensuring optimal performance and reliability. 

The data centre pledges an unparalleled uptime guarantee of a 99.995% uptime rate, coupled with the highest-grade security measures such as biometric access control and round-the-clock surveillance, safeguarding against physical and cyber threats. The data centre guarantees unmatched resilience and operational excellence, holding the prestigious Tier-IV certification.
 

