AWS Community Day Bangladesh 2024: Celebrating the AWS cloud community's growth, diversity

The AWS User Group Bangladesh hosted the fourth edition of "AWS Community Day Bangladesh 2024" on May 18th, 2024, marking a significant milestone in the community's growth and commitment to fostering cloud expertise in the country.

The event, spearheaded by Usergroup lead Farzana Afrin Tisha, Head of Cloud Business at Brain Station 23 PLC, and co-lead Mohammad Mizanur Rahman, Director and CTO at Brain Station 23 PLC with the user group organisers, brought together over 300 cloud professionals and enthusiasts for a day of learning, networking, and collaboration, reads a press release.

The event, supported by AWS, Platinum Sponsor Brain Station 23 PLC, and Silver Sponsor Selise Digital Platforms, featured 19 speakers who conducted informative sessions on various aspects of AWS cloud technology. The highlight of the day was the keynote address by Bhaskar Joshi, Head of Partner Success Scale (India and SAARC) at AWS, who shared insights on the transformative power of cloud technology in fostering global connectivity.

AWS Community Day Bangladesh 2024 marked a significant milestone for women in technology in Bangladesh with the inaugural launch of AWS Women in Tech Bangladesh, a community dedicated to empowering and supporting women in the field of technology. Ridhima Kapoor, Developer Marketing Lead at Amazon Web Services (AWS), and MD. MANIRUL ISLAM, Director of ICE & IT (Network Operations) at American International University - Bangladesh (AIUB), delivered community & academy keynote addresses at the event respectively.

The event featured a comprehensive panel discussion on the potential of AI both locally in Bangladesh and globally. The panel included Raisul Kabir, Director & CEO of Brain Station 23 PLC; Julian Weber, CEO of Selise digital platforms; Shadid Haque, CTO of Bongo BD; and Shamim Ashrafi, CEO of InNeed Intelligent Cloud.

The event also hosted a career fest focusing on Cloud Professionals, organized by BDJobs.com. The initiative was well-received by attendees, who expressed a desire for more such opportunities to be shared by the AWS User Group for Cloud Professionals in Bangladesh in the future.

The event was made possible through the support of various partners and volunteers. The organizers extend their heartfelt thanks to venue partner American International University - Bangladesh (AIUB), volunteer partners IEEE, ACES, and ESAB from AIUB, PR partner Adfinix, and photography partner Raw Exposure.