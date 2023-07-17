Awareness training on noise pollution held in Biam Model School and College

Corporates

Press Release
17 July, 2023, 05:10 pm
Last modified: 17 July, 2023, 05:14 pm

Related News

Awareness training on noise pollution held in Biam Model School and College

Press Release
17 July, 2023, 05:10 pm
Last modified: 17 July, 2023, 05:14 pm
Awareness training on noise pollution held in Biam Model School and College

A noise pollution awareness training under the "Integrated and partnership project to control noise pollution" implemented by the Department of Environment, was organised for the students of Biam Model School and College in the capital.

Director (Education) of Biam Foundation Muhammad Hiruzzaman (Joint Secretary) was present as the chief guest at the awareness training workshop held in the auditorium of the institution, reads a press release. 

Sajjadur Rahman, principal of the institution, presided over the workshop, which began with the welcome speech of Fazle Elahi, project manager of the Integrated and Partnership Project to Control Noise Pollution.

Principal of Biam Laboratory School and College Sahana Haque and Vice Principal of Biam Model School and College Noore Diba were also present as special guests. Project training and campaign specialist Gazi Mohibur Rahman presented the main article of the training. 

A video on how noise pollution is negatively affecting students was shown at the beginning of the programme to make students realise different aspects of noise pollution.

Noise pollution

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Nothing but FB. Why Bangladeshis never took to Twitter, Threads and the like

Nothing but FB. Why Bangladeshis never took to Twitter, Threads and the like

31m | Panorama
There’s also a huge interest in the gloomy aesthetic look of Yum Cha District designed by Fahim Kader. Photo: Junaid Hasan Pranto

Lights, Camera, Instagram!

16h | Habitat
With the blue sky in the backdrop the restaurant looked lush in the evening

Indulging in delights and the cool breeze at Impetus Lounge

21h | Food
Floods, be it at home or in Asian neighbours, are reasons for worry about the price and supply of rice. Photo: Bloomberg

The world can't stop floods but can keep food channels open

18h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

PHP begins new era of decorative glass production in Bangladesh

PHP begins new era of decorative glass production in Bangladesh

6m | TBS Stories
Seafood barbecue is now at your fingertips

Seafood barbecue is now at your fingertips

13h | TBS Food
Ukraine’s counteroffensive slower than desired

Ukraine’s counteroffensive slower than desired

14h | TBS World
What are the causes of natural devastation?

What are the causes of natural devastation?

17h | TBS World

Most Read

1
Shafiqul Alam.
Thoughts

Fossil fuel subsidy removal imperative

2
File photo of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Line-3 project. Picture: TBS
Transport

6.7km of BRT now open to traffic

3
President-elect Joe Biden speaks Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, in Wilmington, Del. AP Photo
Coronavirus chronicle

With cases soaring, Biden to announce Covid-19 task force

4
Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September
Energy

Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September

5
Representational image. Photo: Collected
World+Biz

Saudi Arabia to celebrate Eid-ul-Adha on 28 June