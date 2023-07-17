Awareness training on noise pollution held in Biam Model School and College

A noise pollution awareness training under the "Integrated and partnership project to control noise pollution" implemented by the Department of Environment, was organised for the students of Biam Model School and College in the capital.

Director (Education) of Biam Foundation Muhammad Hiruzzaman (Joint Secretary) was present as the chief guest at the awareness training workshop held in the auditorium of the institution, reads a press release.

Sajjadur Rahman, principal of the institution, presided over the workshop, which began with the welcome speech of Fazle Elahi, project manager of the Integrated and Partnership Project to Control Noise Pollution.

Principal of Biam Laboratory School and College Sahana Haque and Vice Principal of Biam Model School and College Noore Diba were also present as special guests. Project training and campaign specialist Gazi Mohibur Rahman presented the main article of the training.

A video on how noise pollution is negatively affecting students was shown at the beginning of the programme to make students realise different aspects of noise pollution.