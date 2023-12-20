Awareness programme on fatty liver held at Supreme Court Judges Sports Complex marking Victory Day

20 December, 2023, 08:10 pm
Awareness programme on fatty liver held at Supreme Court Judges Sports Complex marking Victory Day

20 December, 2023, 08:10 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

An awareness programme on  fatty liver was organised at the Supreme Court Judges Sports Complex marking the occasion of the Victory Day.

Chief Justice Obaidul Hasan was present as the chief guest in the programme jointly organised by Supreme Court Bangladesh and the Forum for the Study of the Liver.

Justice M Enayetur Rahim of Supreme Court Bangladesh and Managing Director of Beacon Pharmaceuticals Plc Mohammad Ebadul Karim MP were present as special guests in the event.

Professor Dr Mamun Al Mahtab Swapnil, head of Interventional Hepatology Division  at Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University and chairman of Forum for the Study of the Liver, presented the keynote article on fatty liver in the event. 

Lab Science Diagnostic Center organised a fatty ;iver test for the guests present in the event through fibroscan.

Liver specialists from Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University, Dhaka Medical College, Sir Salimullah Medical College, Shaheed Suhrawardy Medical College and Asgar Ali Hospital also participated in the event.

 

