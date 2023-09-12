Awareness campaign held to control noise pollution in Dhanmondi

12 September, 2023, 08:20 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Under the 'Integrated and Partnership Project to Control Noise Pollution' of the Department of Environment, an awareness campaign to control noise pollution was held today on the road in front of Anwar Khan Modern Medical College and Hospital located in the Dhanmondi area of the capital.

Dhanmondi-8 is an important area of the capital where there are many hospitals and many educational institutions but it is yet to be horn-free.

Organisers said this campaign has been organised to make people of all walks of life aware about the harmful aspects of noise pollution.

With that in mind, stickers containing the warning not to honk unnecessarily were placed on various vehicles and leaflets containing various information on noise pollution were distributed among pedestrians and bus drivers. 

Noting that such awareness campaign activities are continuing throughout the country to control noise pollution, the organisers invited everyone to come forward to control noise pollution.

Officers of the Dhanmondi Police Station and the Bangladesh Scouts fully cooperated in the said campaign.

