Awaaz Uda with the song of mass uprising organised by Bangladesh Shilpakala Academy

The spirit of determination and hope born out of the historic July Uprising will pay tribute to the people's voice, the brilliance of youth, the diversity of our cultural heritage and the new horizon on which we stand today.

All the songs, slogans or other activities that fuelled the July movement affected the movement. As a result, many artists face various legal risks. Ignoring the legal complications, many have united the masses through music. Their contribution to this victory is undeniable as they have been able to motivate people in those adverse moments with the message of revolution. Considering those moments, Bangladesh Shilpakala Academy will organise the mass uprising song 'Awaaz Uda' at Nandanmanch on November 8, 2024, at 6 pm with the relevant songs of that time.

In light of the most popular song of this popular uprising, 'Awaaz Uda', Bangladesh Shilpakala Academy has chosen the theme of this event as 'Awaaz Uda'. At that time, rapper Hannan Hossain Shimul's 'Awaaz Uda,', i.e. the raising of voice, has now become a victory. Therefore, Bangladesh Shilpakala Academy wants to spread and celebrate the triumph of mass uprising under the motto 'Awaaz Uda'. This sense of victory, realisation, thought and flow of creation wants to be communicated through the ceremony. In this case, Bangladesh Shilpakala Academy has adopted the theme of 'Awaaz Uda' to inform people on a larger scale based on the song 'Awaaz Uda'. Rap music will be performed in 'Awaaz Uda' by rapper Hannan Hossain Shimul and his team, Banddal F Minor, Jin Brothers, Lumbini Chakma and other artists.

The music, dance and recitation department of Bangladesh Shilpakala Academy will be held on November 8, 2024 (Friday) at 6 pm at Nandanmanch of the Academy. The Director General of Bangladesh Shilpakala Academy will preside over this event. Syed Jamil Ahmed. Shamsi Ara Zaman (mother of Shaheed Tahir Zaman Priya in the anti-discrimination student movement) will be present as a special guest. The event will be inaugurated by Mohammad Ashraful (participant in the anti-discrimination movement and physically affected). Mehjabeen Rahman, director of the music, dance and recitation department of Bangladesh Shilpakala Academy, will deliver the welcome speech.

The singers of Bangladesh Shilpakala Academy will perform the ensemble song 'Chala Chal Chal' at the beginning of the cultural performance. Democracy Clown will perform the ensemble songs 'Amra Karbo Joy' and 'Neel Nirbas'. Then artist Lumbini Chakma 'Song of Chakma Language'; Dharmachandra Tanchajna Santosh 'Songs of Tanchajna Language'; Duke Murmu 'Songs in the Santal Language'; Samapan Small will perform 'Garo Language Song'. Ahmed Hasan Sani will perform a solo song, and the band song 'Adivasi Song' will be performed by F minor. Rap music will be performed by Jin Brothers and Hannan Hossain Shimul and his team. At the end of the program, the singers of Bangladesh Shilpakala Academy will perform the ensemble song 'Mora Jhanja Mat'. 'Awaaz Uda' will be open to all.