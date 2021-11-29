AVL to now hire transgender individuals

Apparels Village Limited (AVL) is now certified under the Ze Project and is open to hiring transgenders and including them in their workforce.

Bandhu Social Welfare presented AVL with the certification on 10 November after a wellness session it hosted at AVL factory premises, said an AVL press release.

At that time a donation of 1000 dollars was given to AVL for its inclusion under the Ze Project.

The Ze Project is a certification given to RMG factories for the promotion of employment of transgender individuals in their workforce.

The Bangladeshi Government recently introduced a bill implementing a tax repave of 5% upon hiring 100 transgenders.

With this initiative, the Ze Project aims to highlight the urgency of hiring transgenders and ensuring a stable income through job security.