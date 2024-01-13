Automation of taxation system will generate more revenue: DCCI President

Corporates

Press Release
13 January, 2024, 04:10 pm
Last modified: 13 January, 2024, 05:07 pm

Related News

Automation of taxation system will generate more revenue: DCCI President

Press Release
13 January, 2024, 04:10 pm
Last modified: 13 January, 2024, 05:07 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Dhaka Chamber of Commerce & Industry (DCCI) organised a workshop on "Income Tax Act 2023: Corporate Tax challenges and opportunities" at DCCI on 13 January, 2024. 

About 60 participants from different corporate houses took part in this workshop. 

DCCI President Ashraf Ahmed in his speech said that in Bangladesh the number of taxpayers is lower than what can be expected. 

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

A country with 170 million people should not have only around 4 million taxpayers, he said. 

He also said that the workshop is designed to improve awareness among the tax professionals in line with the new `Income Tax Act 2023', especially to know the details of the corporate tax system. 

He also added that automation of the taxation system will help reduce hindrances and increase tax. 

Few initiatives have been taken that would make it easier for businesses to submit their returns, he opined. He further said that the source tax collected according to clause 163(2)B which makes Advance Income Tax as the minimum, this effectively drives up the corporate tax rate. 

The keynote paper was presented by Snehasish Barua, FCA, ACA (ICAEW), Advisor, Standing Committee on Customs, VAT, Taxation & NBR Related Issues of DCCI and Partner, Snehasish Mahmud & Co. 

Wakil Ahmed, Joint Commissioner of Taxes, Tax Zone-15, Dhaka said in 2023 more than 4 lakh taxpayers paid their taxes through eTIN service and the number was only 2,50,000 in last year. 

Murad Ahmed, Joint Commissioner of Taxes, Taxes Zone-4, Dhaka requested the business community to use e-TDS more. 

Bapan Chandra Das, Second Secretary, Tax Education, Advertisement and Tax Legal, NBR also spoke on the occasion and the members of the Board of Directors of DCCI were also present during the workshop.

DCCI / tax

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The area surrounding Uttara North station is still being developed, where many high-rise buildings are under construction. Photo: Rajib Dhar

How metro rail reshapes Dhaka residents’ housing choices

8h | Panorama
Aman rice prices rose despite production surpassing all previous records last year and supply hitting the market from early December. Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain/TBS

Food price paradox: How far will the effects reach?

1d | Panorama
Photo: Courtesy

Nazmus D Shams: Meet the man transforming the country’s wedding industry

1d | Panorama
Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain/TBS

Desert Safari in Dubai

1d | Photo Stories

More Videos from TBS

What did Israel say in the hearing of the genocide case?

What did Israel say in the hearing of the genocide case?

28m | Videos
What is in Xi Jinping's letter to Sheikh Hasina?

What is in Xi Jinping's letter to Sheikh Hasina?

4h | Videos
World Bank sees slow GDP growth, high inflation and low forex reserve for Bangladesh

World Bank sees slow GDP growth, high inflation and low forex reserve for Bangladesh

5h | Videos
Elon Musk brings 'TruthGPT' to challenge ChatGPT and Bard

Elon Musk brings 'TruthGPT' to challenge ChatGPT and Bard

5h | Videos