Automation is the key to transparency and accountability: DCCI President

Corporates

TBS Report
06 February, 2022, 06:10 pm
Last modified: 06 February, 2022, 06:13 pm

Related News

Automation is the key to transparency and accountability: DCCI President

TBS Report
06 February, 2022, 06:10 pm
Last modified: 06 February, 2022, 06:13 pm
Automation is the key to transparency and accountability: DCCI President

Dhaka Chamber of Commerce & Industry (DCCI) President Rizwan Rahman has said automation can remove corruptions and hassles as well as can ensure transparency and accountability in the corporate sector. 

He made the remarks while talking to the media after attending a DCCI press conference on the contemporary economic situation and to share DCCI's plan of action for the year 2022 on Sunday (6 February). 

Rizwan Rahman presented the keynote paper on the contemporary economy and said that this year the chamber will prioritise the CMSME sector including export diversification, blue economy, economic diplomacy, infrastructure, private investment & FDI, export diversification, skills development, digital engagement, taxation and LDC graduation. 

He said the world is still suffering from Covid outbreak therefore strengthening CMSME sector should get priority especially in terms of easy access to finance. 

To cope with the growing demand for a future skilled workforce, he urged investing more in research and development, re-skilling and upskilling. 

Terming blue economy as an emerging sector for Bangladesh he said Bangladesh's ocean economy stands for 3.1% of the country's overall GDP. He however urged for creating a national blue economy development and implementation roadmap. 

In order to revive private investment and FDI Rizwan suggested rationalising corporate tax structure, equipping economic zones, readiness and a national roadmap. 

He also stressed for automation of overall taxation, VAT, audit, arrears management, investigation and inquiry, appeal, revenue account management, taxpayer account management and revenue information management. 

He said a predictable and compliant tax culture would increase tax net and foreign investment. He further underscored the importance of a simplified VAT refund process. 

For a smooth LDC graduation process, Rizwan Rahman urges for improvement of country competitiveness, rational elimination of non-tariff barriers, and formulating a national way forward strategies for local and export market competitiveness.

Despite the Covid – 19 induced economic shock, the resilience of the private sector allowed us to grow at a rate of 5.43% in 2021 when most of our peers experienced a decline. 

Throughout the year 2021, the economy indicated some positive growth trends in some major indicators- like export, remittance and private sector credit, he added.

DCCI

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Jessica Minh Anh on her visit to the show site at Costa Toscana. Photo: Courtesy

J Spring Fashion Show 2022: World's first sustainable oceanic catwalk

2h | Mode
Illustration: TBS

Bank fraud: No loopholes in the system, problem lies with people

5h | Interviews
Men rocking the classic club black shirts by RulMaker Shirts. Photo: Courtesy

RulMaker Shirts: Where fitting is top priority

6h | Mode
Shajgoj co-founders Nazmul Sheikh, Sinthia Sharmin Islam and Milky Mahmud. Photo: Courtesy

Shajgoj: The story of an 'engineer-turned-lipstick-seller'

6h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Moroccan boy stuck in well dies

Moroccan boy stuck in well dies

2h | Videos
Chess Puzzle Solved After 150 Years

Chess Puzzle Solved After 150 Years

2h | Videos
Flowers arrive a month early in UK, study finds

Flowers arrive a month early in UK, study finds

21h | Videos
China joins Russia in opposing Nato expansion

China joins Russia in opposing Nato expansion

23h | Videos

Most Read

1
Actor Riaz’s father-in-law commits suicide on Facebook live
Bangladesh

Actor Riaz’s father-in-law commits suicide on Facebook live

2
Photo: Collected
World+Biz

Pakistan’s textile exports to surge as Bangladesh, India lag behind 

3
Christabel Randolph. Photo: Collected
Interviews

'Here to craft our growth story with Bangladesh'

4
Education Minister Dr Dipu Moni. Photo: Collected
Education

Educational institutions closure extended for 2 more weeks

5
Photo: Courtesy
World+Biz

World’s largest artwork marks 'Year of the Tiger'

6
Illustration: TBS
Food

Tehari Tales: Dhaka’s top 5 tehari places