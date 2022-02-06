Automation is the key to transparency and accountability: DCCI President

Dhaka Chamber of Commerce & Industry (DCCI) President Rizwan Rahman has said automation can remove corruptions and hassles as well as can ensure transparency and accountability in the corporate sector.

He made the remarks while talking to the media after attending a DCCI press conference on the contemporary economic situation and to share DCCI's plan of action for the year 2022 on Sunday (6 February).

Rizwan Rahman presented the keynote paper on the contemporary economy and said that this year the chamber will prioritise the CMSME sector including export diversification, blue economy, economic diplomacy, infrastructure, private investment & FDI, export diversification, skills development, digital engagement, taxation and LDC graduation.

He said the world is still suffering from Covid outbreak therefore strengthening CMSME sector should get priority especially in terms of easy access to finance.

To cope with the growing demand for a future skilled workforce, he urged investing more in research and development, re-skilling and upskilling.

Terming blue economy as an emerging sector for Bangladesh he said Bangladesh's ocean economy stands for 3.1% of the country's overall GDP. He however urged for creating a national blue economy development and implementation roadmap.

In order to revive private investment and FDI Rizwan suggested rationalising corporate tax structure, equipping economic zones, readiness and a national roadmap.

He also stressed for automation of overall taxation, VAT, audit, arrears management, investigation and inquiry, appeal, revenue account management, taxpayer account management and revenue information management.

He said a predictable and compliant tax culture would increase tax net and foreign investment. He further underscored the importance of a simplified VAT refund process.

For a smooth LDC graduation process, Rizwan Rahman urges for improvement of country competitiveness, rational elimination of non-tariff barriers, and formulating a national way forward strategies for local and export market competitiveness.

Despite the Covid – 19 induced economic shock, the resilience of the private sector allowed us to grow at a rate of 5.43% in 2021 when most of our peers experienced a decline.

Throughout the year 2021, the economy indicated some positive growth trends in some major indicators- like export, remittance and private sector credit, he added.