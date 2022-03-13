Auto parking car Proton X-50 launched in Bangladesh

Assembling company PHP Automobiles Limited, a subsidiary of PHP Family, unveiled its new model of 'talking car", Proton X-50, a state-of-the-art sport utility vehicle (SUV), to the buyers of Bangladesh on Saturday night.

The car can be automatically parked at the designated place through voice command. Different activities including turning on AC, opening and closing of sunroof and windows of the car can also be completed with voice command.

A grand ceremony was organised marking the launching of the car at the company's factory in the Nayabazar area at ​​Halishahar in Chattogram.

PHP Family Chairman and Ekushey Padak winning social worker Sufi Mohammad Mizanur Rahman inaugurated the new car by handing over the key to his wife Tahmina Rahman.

Presiding over the inaugural event, Mizanur Rahman said, "This country of Bangabandhu's Golden Bengal has turned into Diamond Bengal today under the leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. The country is moving forward at a fast pace implementing various development activities. We have started making cars in our country. Our car is running on our roads today. With the cooperation and blessings of all, hopefully, the PHP family will become the best industrial organisation in the country soon."

PHP Automobiles Managing Director Mohammad Akhtar Parvez said Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has taken various effective steps formulating different time-befitting policies for the automobile sector.

He thanked the PM, industries minister, industries ministry, NBR and all other stakeholders for their cooperation.

Earlier in 2017, PHP Automobiles started its journey with the slogan "Our cars on our roads". The company has introduced one after another new car for customers at low prices. The newly introduced Proton X-50 surpasses the previous Proton X-70 in terms of features.

The automobile company launched the luxury brand Proton X-50 as a special gift marking the 50 years of independence, said its officials.

The company has an app, Perfect Vehicle Solution (PVS), to ensure after-sales service to the customers. Users of any model of the Proton brand will be able to order their required spare parts online through this app. Necessary services will be provided in a short time.

Computer scientist and educationist Mohammad Kaikobad, ATN Bangla and ATN News Chairman Mahfuzur Rahman, Proton Malaysia's Badlishah Abdul Hapidz, Syed Azhar Ali Nizami from Nizamuddin Aulia Dargah in Delhi, Maizbhandar Darbar Sharif's Syed Saifuddin Al Hasani Al Maizbhandari, Chattogram Development Authority's former chairman Abdus Salam, businessman Solaiman Seth and Chittagong University Pro-Vice-Chancellor Professor Benu Kumar, among others, were also present at the event.