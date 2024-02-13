Australian High Commissioner shows interest in creating skilled manpower

Australian High Commissioner to Bangladesh Nardia Simpson has expressed interest in creating skilled manpower in infrastructure construction and providing training to those involved in the construction industry.

He expressed his interest in a courtesy meeting with Housing and Public Works Minister RAM Obaidul Muktadir Chowdhury at the secretariat on Monday(12 February), reads a press.

He said, "Geographically, Bangladesh has to face various challenges and build infrastructure. Along with this, we have to work keeping in mind the issue of environmental protection and ensuring proper use of land. As a result, sustainable infrastructure development and ensuring housing for all is quite challenging. The Australian government, various universities and training institutes have opportunities to work to address this challenge."

He expressed interest in imparting short-term training to the concerned to develop the necessary skills. He also requested to take necessary steps to increase the use of surface water instead of underground water to protect the environment. The Minister assured to welcome his suggestions and proposals for the sake of planned development by ensuring protection of the environment.

On the same day, representatives of the Center for Policy Dialogue (CPD) and TechSahi Development Goals, led by Dr. Debapriya Bhattacharya, met with the Minister of Housing at the Ministry.

During the meeting, they discussed various research-based recommendations and suggestions related to addressing the housing issues in the country, as well as different approaches for resolving these problems. The discussion also touched upon including planners in various development projects, as the Minister mentioned that guidelines have already been provided for incorporating planners and environmentalists in all development projects, including those led by the Chittagong Development Authority and Cox's Bazar Development Authority.

During the conversation, the minister informed about the steps taken and future plans regarding the planned development of rural as well as urban areas of the country. In this regard, he assured active consideration of the recommendations and proposals of the Citizen Platform for the implementation of CPD and SDGs.

The minister said that a semi-official letter has already been sent to the Hon'ble Minister of Local Government Rural Development and Cooperatives Ministry to take necessary initiatives to bring the development activities of rural areas in order. In this case, the Ministry of Housing and Public Works, Local Government, Ministry of Rural Development and Cooperatives, Ministry of Agriculture and Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change can work together, the minister said.

Secretary of Housing and Public Works Ministry Kazi Washi Uddin was present during the meeting.

