Australian food product line introduced by Freshco Distribution

Freshco Distribution launched some of product lines from Australia, Huon, Alba and Beerenberg on Thursday (16 November) at its office premises at Gulshan.

The ceremony was attended by Joshua Gacutan, Second Secretary (Economic), Minhaz Chowdhury, Senior Director - Trade & Investment and Mostafizur Rahman, Senior Director - Trade & Investment Austrade South Asia from Australian High Commission in Bangladesh along with Azharul Islam, CEO, Freshco Distribution.

Freshco has been making a name for itself in the fine-dining industry by supplying their products to 5-star hotels, restaurants, super shops as well as direct to consumers via online order. They are currently the leading supplier of Australian origin seafood, fruits, vegetables, and packaged goods in Bangladesh that are farmed and manufactured in a responsible, environmentally sustainable manner.

The highlight of the ceremony was the premier brands from Australia- Huon Tasmanian Salmon, Alba Cheese as well as Beerenberg Jams, Sauces and other condiments followed up by a lively discussion session between Freshco and honourable representatives of Austrade on exploring opportunities to enrich the food sector of Bangladesh.