Australia Bangladesh Chamber of Commerce & Industry holds its Annual General Meeting 2021

TBS Report
31 March, 2022, 11:45 am
Last modified: 31 March, 2022, 11:47 am

The AGM 2021 were actively participated by members and board of the ABCCI at the residence of the  Australian High Commissioner His Excellency Jeremy Bruer

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Australia Bangladesh Chamber of Commerce & Industry (ABCCI) held its Annual General Meeting 2021  on Tuesday the 29 March 2022.  

The AGM 2021 were actively participated by members and board of the ABCCI at the residence of the  Australian High Commissioner His Excellency Jeremy Bruer, reads a press release. 

The AGM was chaired and called to order by the President of the Chamber Obaidur Rahman.

His Excellency Jeremy Bruer gave the opening speech during which he expressed his interests in the  Chamber to extend the business relationship between Australia and Bangladesh. He mentioned that  between both the countries have approx. $2.6 billion worth of trade at this moment which can be  further expanded with the recently signed Trade and Investment Framework Arrangement (TIFA)  agreement between the two countries. 

The Senior Vice President Moynul Islam proposed several amendments to the Articles of Association  and took votes for adoption and acceptance. He also welcomed the newly appointed board members. 

The Annual Activity Report was presented by the Director Administration Jobayer Tansim Ahmed,  where he expressed the challenges, the chamber faced during Omicron restrictions on general activities. 

The Vice-President Ibnul Wara took turn to express condolences for the sudden demise of Secretary  General of the chamber Shakil Ahmed Khan. He also addressed to suggestions and issues raised by  general members and concluded with a vote of thanks to His Excellency Jeremy Bruer. 

The AGM was concluded with a dinner hosted by Cathy Harrington.

