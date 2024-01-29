Attention towards creating entrepreneurs among youth and farmers emphasized

Corporates

Press Release
29 January, 2024, 04:15 pm
Last modified: 29 January, 2024, 04:16 pm

Attention towards creating entrepreneurs among youth and farmers emphasized

Press Release
29 January, 2024, 04:15 pm
Last modified: 29 January, 2024, 04:16 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

As part of the initiative under the 'Bhoroshar Notun Janala' Agro CSR project 2023-24, supported by United Commercial Bank Ltd. (UCBL) following the guidance of Bangladesh Bank, a skill development training was conducted today (29 January 2024) in Joypurhat district involving selected agricultural entrepreneurs of the district. 

Approximately 130 agricultural entrepreneurs from the five upazilas of Joypurhat district attended this training, reads a press release. 

At the inaugural ceremony, Shah Alam Bhuiya deputy managing director of United Commercial Bank PLC (UCB), expressed the need for the youth and farmers of the country to focus on becoming entrepreneurs. 

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

He emphasized the importance of preparing and developing entrepreneurs, increasing their capabilities, and extending support to them. He stated that UCBL wants to stand by agricultural entrepreneurs and help them, aiming to transform the bank into a partner in agricultural entrepreneurship.

In the inaugural ceremony, additional remarks will be made by, ATM Tahmiduzzaman, the deputy managing director and company secretary of UCB, the host of Bangladesh Television's Mati O Manush program and agricultural information analyst, Rezaul Karim Siddique; deputy director of District Agriculture Extension Agriculturist Rahela Parveen; district fisheries officer G.M. Salim; district Livestock Officer Mohir Uddin; head of the SME Banking Department of UCB Mohsinur Rahman. The welcome address will be delivered by Faruk Alam, branch manager of UCB.

Discussions during the training focused on the methodology of providing agricultural loans and assistance simply to promote agricultural development. 

It is noteworthy that the 'Bhoroshar Notun Janala' initiative is organizing training sessions for selected agricultural entrepreneurs in all 64 districts of the country, with 38 districts already covered. The discussions also covered ways to promote sustainable and prosperous agricultural development through easy terms and humane financial arrangements.

 

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Features

Pallabi metro rail station at Mirpur-12 substantially eased Mirpur residents’ commute. Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

How the metro rail changed the life of Uttara and Mirpur residents

4h | Panorama
Photo: Collected

The four best alternatives to gas stoves

7h | Brands
Photo: Courtesy

Vera Ink x Akangkha introduces Gratitude Journal for mindful living

7h | Brands
WCNSF: Gaza&#039;s devastating new acronym for wounded children with no surviving family. Photo: Reuters

Imagine

10h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

The metro rail has left the bus transporters in a discomfort

The metro rail has left the bus transporters in a discomfort

41m | Videos
Xavi's tragic end after pulling Barca from the brink

Xavi's tragic end after pulling Barca from the brink

1h | Videos
UN trade body voices concern over escalating disruptions to global trade

UN trade body voices concern over escalating disruptions to global trade

1h | Videos
Call money rate soars to 12-year high at 9.60%

Call money rate soars to 12-year high at 9.60%

3h | Videos