Attention towards creating entrepreneurs among youth and farmers emphasized

As part of the initiative under the 'Bhoroshar Notun Janala' Agro CSR project 2023-24, supported by United Commercial Bank Ltd. (UCBL) following the guidance of Bangladesh Bank, a skill development training was conducted today (29 January 2024) in Joypurhat district involving selected agricultural entrepreneurs of the district.

Approximately 130 agricultural entrepreneurs from the five upazilas of Joypurhat district attended this training, reads a press release.

At the inaugural ceremony, Shah Alam Bhuiya deputy managing director of United Commercial Bank PLC (UCB), expressed the need for the youth and farmers of the country to focus on becoming entrepreneurs.

He emphasized the importance of preparing and developing entrepreneurs, increasing their capabilities, and extending support to them. He stated that UCBL wants to stand by agricultural entrepreneurs and help them, aiming to transform the bank into a partner in agricultural entrepreneurship.

In the inaugural ceremony, additional remarks will be made by, ATM Tahmiduzzaman, the deputy managing director and company secretary of UCB, the host of Bangladesh Television's Mati O Manush program and agricultural information analyst, Rezaul Karim Siddique; deputy director of District Agriculture Extension Agriculturist Rahela Parveen; district fisheries officer G.M. Salim; district Livestock Officer Mohir Uddin; head of the SME Banking Department of UCB Mohsinur Rahman. The welcome address will be delivered by Faruk Alam, branch manager of UCB.

Discussions during the training focused on the methodology of providing agricultural loans and assistance simply to promote agricultural development.

It is noteworthy that the 'Bhoroshar Notun Janala' initiative is organizing training sessions for selected agricultural entrepreneurs in all 64 districts of the country, with 38 districts already covered. The discussions also covered ways to promote sustainable and prosperous agricultural development through easy terms and humane financial arrangements.