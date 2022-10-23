ATPF delegation visits Walton headquarter; overwhelmed by Bangladesh's progress in electronics industry

The delegation team of ATPF CEO, along with the higher officials of EPB and Walton, are seen during the visit at Walton headquarter. Photo: Courtesy

A delegation team consisting the CEOs from the member countries of the Asian Trade Promotion Forum (ATPF) visited Walton's headquarters recently.

They expressed satisfaction after witnessing the research and innovation centre, sophisticated manufacturing plants, and the advanced production process of diversified products, reads a press release.

The team also praised the incredible success and progress of the domestic high-tech industry, as well as, the potential of Bangladesh in export-oriented industries.

ATPF is a gathering of Trade Promotion Organizations (TPOs) in the Asian Region. Established in 1987, the group currently has 23 members with the objective of enhancing trade in the region through information sharing, implementation of cooperative projects and strengthening networks among member TPOs. CEO meetings and Working Level Meetings of the organisation are held once a year. From October 18 to 20 last, the 35th ATPF CEO meeting was held in Dhaka where representatives from the 23 member countries including host Bangladesh took part.

As a part of the industrial visit program of the 35th CEO meeting, organised by the Bangladesh Export Promotion Bureau (EPB), a team of ATPF delegations visited Walton Headquarters at Chandra, Gazpipur on Thursday (20 October). The delegation team was led by EPB Vice-Chairman AHM Ahsan.

Walton Hi-Tech Industries PLC's Deputy Managing Director Md Humayun Kabir, Senior Executive Directors SM Zahid Hasan and Easir Al Imran welcomed the ATPF delegates when they reached the headquarter.

The delegation members included Japan External Trade Organization (JETRO) and ATPF Secretariat Industry and Business Development Support Division's Deputy Director Yuta Ichinose, JETRO and ATPF Secretariat's Representatives Ryo Takahama and Yu Kaneko, JETRO Dhaka Office's Assistant Manager Yuya Usuki, India Trade Promotion Organization's Senior Manager Krishan Kumar and Manager Praful Nair, Enterprise Singapore's Regional Director Eileen Lee, Cambodia General Directorate of Trade Promotion's Director General Kosal Kao, Cambodia Trade Policy Department's Director Seychanly Tith, Malaysia's External Trade Development Corporation's Deputy Chief Executive Officer Sharimahton Mat Saleh, Pakistan's Trade Development Authority's Secretary Ahsan Ali Mangi.

Among others, EPB's Director General Mahbubur Rahman, Secretary Ifikher Ahmed Chowdhury, Assistant Director Mohammad Abdul Halim and Investigator Md Minhaz Uddin were present.

At first, the delegations watched a corporate video documentary of Walton. Later, they visited Walton's well-decorated product display centre as well as manufacturing plants of several products, e.g. refrigerators, air conditioners, solar power plants etc.

Photo: Courtesy

After the visit, JETRO Dhaka Office's Assistant Manager Yuya Usuki said, "Walton is producing almost every kind of component. This is the first time that I see such a factory in Bangladesh. Manufacturing companies like Walton are very important to diversify the country's industrial sector. From today's visit, I can see the potential of Bangladesh."

India's Trade Promotion Organization's Senior Manager Krishan Kumar said, "At Walton headquarter, I saw an amazing facility, technology advancement, vertical and backward integration. Walton is producing a wide range of products which are being exported to other countries. It's remarkable progress in terms of the advancements made by Walton."

Pakistan's Trade Development Authority's Secretary Ahsan Ali Mangi said, "Walton is a big success story for not only Bangladesh but also other regional countries. Walton's initiative for making compressors is a very unique and important step in the basic engineering sector."

Enterprise Singapore's Regional Director Eileen Lee said, "The scale, size and sophistication of Walton are very impressive. We saw that they have a strong products research and innovation team, all experts, continuously innovating."