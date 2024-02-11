ATM Tahmiduzzaman promoted to AMD and Amalendu Roy to DMD of United Commercial Bank

Eminent banker ATM Tahmiduzzaman has been promoted as the Additional Managing Director and Amalendu Roy has recently been promoted as Deputy Managing Director of United Commercial Bank PLC.

Prior to this, ATM Tahmiduzzaman was serving the Bank as Deputy Managing Director. On the other hand, Amalendu Roy was serving as Senior Executive Vice President and Corporate Branch Head of the same bank.

Along with the new role of Additional Managing Director, he has been supervising various management areas such as Retail Business, Agent Banking, Company Secretariat, CSR activities, Subsidiaries namely UCB Stock Brokerage Limited, UCB Asset Management Limited, UCB Investment Limited and Mobile Financial Services 'upay'.

He had professional footprints in Warid Telecom, Airtel Bangladesh Limited, and a British Flagship Tea Company. He had obtained his Master's Degree from University of Dhaka. Moreover, he is a law graduate, Chartered Secretary & obtained MBA from Commonwealth of Learning. Apart from professional duties, He is actively involved with different socio-cultural organizations in the country.

Amalendu Roy. Photo: Courtesy

Meanwhile, with an illustrious career spanning over 27 years, he started his career by joining Uttara Bank PLC on 3rd October 1996 as a Probationary Officer. Later on, he joined National Bank and then United Commercial Bank PLC in 2011. In his long professional career, since 2000 he worked as a successful branch manager in various branches of all banks with a combination of skill and wisdom.

He successfully completed his Masters in Information Science and Library Management from Dhaka University. Amalendu Roy had attended various trainings and workshops at home and abroad as part of his professional duties.