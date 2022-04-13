Atish Dipankar University students can pay all fees through bKash

TBS Report
13 April, 2022, 05:05 pm
13 April, 2022, 05:08 pm

Photo: Courtesy.
Photo: Courtesy.

Students of Atish Dipankar University of Science and Technology (ADUST) can now pay their admission and academic fees through bKash.

A contract has been signed between the two organisations in this regard, said a press release on Wednesday.

With this agreement, all the students of the university will now be able to pay their fees conveniently through bKash from anywhere, which will help them have an uninterrupted academic life. It will ensure smooth fee collection management for the university authorities as well.

Prof Dr Md Zahangir Alam, vice chancellor of ADUST, ATM Mahbub Alam, head of Payroll Business, Commercial, of bKash along with other high officials from both institutions were present at the agreement signing ceremony.

To pay fees through bKash app, the students of ADUST need to select 'Pay Bill' from the home screen of bKash app and tap on 'Education' icon. In next steps, they need to select 'Atish Dipankar University of Science and Technology', then enter the Bill Period, Student ID, fee amount, and proceed to payment with bKash PIN.

Upon successful payment, students will get a confirmation notification and will be able to see digital receipt in bKash app. They can save the account as well for next bill payment.

Students can also pay the fees using USSD code. To do this, they need to dial *247#, select 'Pay Bill' and choose 'Other' option. The next step is to select the 'Make Payment' option and type university's biller ID number. After that, they need to type student ID in the place of 'Bill A/C Number' option. Then the fee payment will be successful upon entering bill month, year, amount of fee and bKash PIN.

Due to the facility to avoid the hassle of paying fees in delay or being present at the institution in person, payment of academic fees including admission application, and other fees, through bKash has become popular among students and guardians.

At present, bKash is providing fee payment services to more than 800 public and private educational institutions across the country.

