Ataur Rahman looks back on his cultural career on IPDC Ogroj

Eminent theatre personality Ataur Rahman was the guest on the 22nd episode of IPDC Ogroj.

He talked about his remarkable achievements in the field of culture what he gained in his more than three-decade-long career.

Besides having strong footprint in drama and theatre, Ataur Rahman is also a television actor, writer, poet, and a pioneer of the post-independence theatre movement in Bangladesh.

He has written, acted, and directed numerous plays and stage adaptations throughout his career spanning over 35 years, said a media statement issued on Sunday.

He was the general secretary and later the president of Bangladesh Centre of the International Theatre Institute. He is also the former president of the Bangladesh Group Theatre Federation.

In 2001, Ataur Rahman was awarded the prestigious Ekushey Padak and in 2021, he received the highest state award, Swadhinata Padak (Independence Award).

He also has received many other awards and accolades for his significant contributions to the field of drama and direction, including the 'Chakrabak Award,' the 'LokoNatyadal Gold Medal,' 'Anyadinand Impress Telefilm Award' and the 'Amalendu Biswas Memorial Award.'

Additionally, he received the Bangla Academy fellowship and has been honored by leading institutions in drama.

Speaking about the show, MD and CEO of IPDC Finance Limited, Mominul Islam, said, "Ataur Rahman has taken Bangladeshi drama and theatre to new heights with his impeccable acting and direction. We are honored to have such a prominent personality on our platform, and his presence has truly made our initiative more meaningful."

'Ogroj' is a unique online show that celebrates the journeys of great personalities who have thrived in their respective fields through perseverance and a strong sense of purpose since independence.

Veteran banker Anis A Khan moderates the show.