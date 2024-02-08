Ataur Rahman joins Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Digital University as registrar

Corporates

Press Release
08 February, 2024, 06:10 pm
Last modified: 08 February, 2024, 06:13 pm

Related News

Ataur Rahman joins Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Digital University as registrar

Press Release
08 February, 2024, 06:10 pm
Last modified: 08 February, 2024, 06:13 pm
Ataur Rahman joins Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Digital University as registrar

Muhammad Ataur Rahman Khan has assumed the role of Registrar at Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Digital University, Bangladesh.

Prior to his appointment, Khan served as Deputy Registrar in the Academic Wing of the Registrar's Office at Maulana Bhasani University of Science and Technology (Mavabiprobi), Tangail.

Hailing from Gazipur, Muhammad Ataur Rahman Khan's academic journey began with his SSC from Chandana High School in 1991, followed by HSC from Bhawal Badre Alam Government College in 1993. Pursuing higher education, he enrolled in the management department of Rajshahi University in 1993-94, ultimately earning an MBA in 1998 with a major in management.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

His professional tenure commenced in December 2005 when he joined the Registrar's office at Maulana Bhasani University of Science and Technology as a Section Officer. Over time, he progressed within the institution, transitioning to the ICT department as an Assistant Registrar before eventually assuming the role of Deputy Registrar.

Beyond his administrative responsibilities, Khan has been actively involved in various social and cultural organizations, demonstrating a commitment to community engagement alongside his professional duties.

BDU

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Jagjit Singh: A melodic mirror

Jagjit Singh: A melodic mirror

3h | Features
The Shalban of North Bengal turned out to be a suitable habitat for Nilgais. Maintenance of the area can ensure that Nilgais continue to breed successfully here. Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

Can Nilgais walk through Bangladesh’s forests again?

8h | Earth
Between life and death: Do you think about organ donation?

Between life and death: Do you think about organ donation?

9h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Will the Purchasing Managers' Index work in Bangladesh?

9h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

The price of some products including ginger is feared to rise again

The price of some products including ginger is feared to rise again

46m | Videos
What does Pakistan's electoral history indicate?

What does Pakistan's electoral history indicate?

1h | Videos
Govt. to issue Taka 5,665cr more bonds to repay power companies' dues

Govt. to issue Taka 5,665cr more bonds to repay power companies' dues

2h | Videos
Super-Bowl craze in America

Super-Bowl craze in America

20h | Videos