Ataur Rahman joins Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Digital University as registrar

Muhammad Ataur Rahman Khan has assumed the role of Registrar at Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Digital University, Bangladesh.

Prior to his appointment, Khan served as Deputy Registrar in the Academic Wing of the Registrar's Office at Maulana Bhasani University of Science and Technology (Mavabiprobi), Tangail.

Hailing from Gazipur, Muhammad Ataur Rahman Khan's academic journey began with his SSC from Chandana High School in 1991, followed by HSC from Bhawal Badre Alam Government College in 1993. Pursuing higher education, he enrolled in the management department of Rajshahi University in 1993-94, ultimately earning an MBA in 1998 with a major in management.

His professional tenure commenced in December 2005 when he joined the Registrar's office at Maulana Bhasani University of Science and Technology as a Section Officer. Over time, he progressed within the institution, transitioning to the ICT department as an Assistant Registrar before eventually assuming the role of Deputy Registrar.

Beyond his administrative responsibilities, Khan has been actively involved in various social and cultural organizations, demonstrating a commitment to community engagement alongside his professional duties.