Ataul Korim named best taxpayer in Sylhet division 

Entrepreneur AKM Ataul Korim has been awarded the honour of Best Taxpayer 2020-21 in Sylhet division.

The National Board of Revenue (NBR) has recently announced the awardees name in the divisional category.

He was earlier declared the best taxpayer at the Sylhet divisional level in years 2019-20, 2018-19 and 2018-17.

Similarly, in 2016 and 2017, the NBR had issued 141 tax cards to various individuals and organisations as the best taxpayers in the country. One of them was AKM Ataul Korim from Sylhet.

AKM Ataul Korim is the head of the ABM Water Company. His company has set up water treatment plants in different parts of the country.

At present ABM Group has more than 600 employees working in different organisations under their ownership. The annual turnover of the company is Tk297 crore.