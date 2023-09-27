ASUS Zenbook S13 OLED: The 1kg Wonder

Photo: Courtesy

Have you ever wondered about a laptop so lightweight that when you slip it into your backpack or briefcase, its presence is barely noticeable? Perhaps, a laptop even thinner than some of the pens in your collection? Some of you might think of the MacBook Air as the solution, but what if you're a Windows fanboy and the thought of switching to a MacBook isn't even on your radar? Clueless, right? ASUS, known for its fearless integration of cutting-edge tech, brings you the Zenbook S13 OLED (UX5304), which is the perfect answer for all of these questions. It is a laptop that's anything but ordinary.

The ASUS Zenbook S13 OLED (UX5304) is a compact and ultralight laptop tailored for those who crave supreme portability. This 13.3-inch laptop boasts an elegant 1cm thickness at its slimmest point and tips the scales at a mere 1kg. Even the 13.3 and 13.6-inch Apple MacBook Air models are heftier by over 200g. ASUS has undertaken a comprehensive overhaul of its compact 13-inch Zenbook S13 OLED ultrabook, with a primary focus on delivering a lighter and sleeker device to the market. This is now touted as the world's thinnest 13.3-inch OLED ultrabook.

In addition to the fresh design, the lid features a brand-new material. The case is crafted from aluminium, and it's coated with a layer of plasma ceramic. This cutting-edge surface tech offers several advantages, such as enhanced durability against wear and corrosion. In everyday use, the slightly textured surface also has the bonus of staying fingerprint-free.

Despite its slim and thin design, the Zenbook S13 OLED packs a punch when it comes to performance. In this redesign, ASUS has made a notable move by swapping out the impressive AMD processor found in last year's model for the latest Raptor Lake chip from Intel. It harnesses the formidable might of the 13th Gen Intel Core i7 processors, boasting a whopping 16 GB of LPDDR5 RAM, and a blazing-fast 1 TB PCIe 4.0 x4 SSD. Say goodbye to sluggish boot times and sluggish file transfers - this laptop ensures a seamless computing experience. Plus, it's equipped with a 63 Wh battery that'll keep you entertained with a solid 14 hours of non-stop video playback.

Shifting the focus to the screen, the Zenbook S13 OLED flaunts a striking 16:10 2.8K ASUS Lumina OLED display, complete with Dolby Vision, measuring a cool 13.9 inches diagonally. This isn't your run-of-the-mill laptop screen; it's here to redefine your visual experience. With a jaw-dropping 1,000,000:1 contrast ratio, a blazing peak brightness of up to 550 nits, and an almost unbelievable 0.0005 nits of deep black brilliance, this screen is a creator's dream.

But it's not just about the numbers; it's about the magic of OLED technology. Get ready for mind-blowing colour accuracy, ink-like blacks, and visuals so vibrant they practically pop out of the screen. Whether you're binge-watching your favourite TV shows, perfecting your photo edits, or casually scrolling through the internet, the Zenbook S13 OLED screen isn't just a display; it's an enchanting visual journey.

But wait, there's more! ASUS has managed to pull off an impressive 92% screen-to-body ratio on the Zenbook S13 OLED, all thanks to its NanoEdge display. Those ultra-slim bezels aren't just for show; they maximise your screen real estate, giving you a broader view while keeping the laptop super sleek. It's not just a style choice; it's a game-changer for your visual experience.

ASUS has never shied away from integrating cutting-edge technology into its products, and the Zenbook S13 OLED is no exception. Let's explore some of the standout features that make this laptop a technological marvel.

The ASUS Zenbook S13 OLED is all about performance and innovation. It seamlessly combines impressive hardware prowess with the latest technology. Its robust processor and speedy storage options deliver unparalleled performance across various tasks. But that's just the beginning. The IR camera with face unlock technology adds an extra layer of security and convenience. And with Thunderbolt 4 connectivity, your data transfer speeds reach new heights.

Despite its compact size, the Zenbook S13 OLED is packed with I/O ports, eliminating the need for pesky dongles or adapters during your travels. The two ultrafast Thunderbolt™ 4 USB-C® ports support fast charging, 4K external displays, and blazing 40 Gbps data transfers. Plus, you've got a USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A port, an HDMI® 2.1 port, and a 3.5 mm audio jack. This level of connectivity ensures your laptop stays future-proof, meeting the demands of your modern workflows.

One standout feature in the Zenbook S13 OLED UX5304's design is its clever ErgoLift hinge. When you open this laptop, the hinge gracefully elevates the keyboard to an ergonomically superior typing angle. Not only does this ergonomic innovation enhance your typing comfort, but it also facilitates improved airflow beneath the laptop. This ingenious design touch not only elevates your typing experience but also supercharges the laptop's cooling performance.

When it comes to the typing experience, it's surprisingly comfortable. There are no issues with accuracy or speed, thanks to the satisfying click it offers. The trackpad is generously sized and smooth, providing firm clicks.

The Zenbook series draws inspiration from nature, a timeless muse that ASUS has embraced in their design philosophy. In their pursuit of sustainability, ASUS has set out to redefine the laptop game with Zenbook, striving to do more with less. They've embarked on a mission to reduce their carbon footprint by integrating recycled materials and adopting eco-conscious packaging practices. But that's not all, folks! The Zenbook S13 OLED takes things to the next level, surpassing the ENERGY STAR® energy efficiency standard by a whopping 43%, significantly cutting down on its electricity consumption.

Through these eco-savvy endeavours, ASUS has a grand vision in mind – to achieve carbon neutrality. According to ASUS, the Zenbook S13 OLED proudly wears the crown as the greenest Zenbook ever created. How do they do it, you ask? Well, they've woven post-industrial recycled (PIR) magnesium-aluminium alloy into the keyboard cover, chassis, and lid, resulting in a remarkable reduction of its carbon footprint by more than 50%. Now, that's innovation with a sustainable twist!

The ASUS Zenbook S13 OLED (UX5304) has landed in the Bangladeshi market, sporting a sleek choice of two trendy colours: Basalt Grey and Ponder Blue. This stellar laptop can be yours for Tk189,900.

