Astronaut camp to be held at Chattogram

Astronaut Camp will be held for the first time in the port city of Chattogram, Bangladesh in a joint initiative of Bangladesh Innovation Forum, Premier University and Space Innovation Camp to encourage children and teenagers in space science and inform them about various aspects of space.

According to the organisers, the whole day event will include a space talk about the Apollo mission, the Mars rover, the moon rover, model rocket making, space robot making, VR base astronaut training and quiz competition, reads a press release.

Apart from this, as a special surprise, there is an astronaut photo booth where children and teenagers can take pictures wearing astronaut dresses.

This event will be held on 10 February 2024, at Wasa Campus Central Auditorium of the University in collaboration with the Computer Science and Engineering Department of Premier University.

President of Bangladesh Innovation Forum Ariful Hasan Opu said, "The students of our country have a lot of interest to know about space science. What is happening in space? how do astronauts float in space? How long do astronauts stay there? What is their role in space exploration? Our organization is mainly to answer such unknown questions. We believe that such a program will increase their curiosity about space science and in terms of that knowledge, it will play an important role in their academic studies as well."

The event has Reverie Corporation and Robust Research and Development Limited as IT partners, The Business Standard as a media partner and Chittagong University Scientific Society as a club partner.

For registration, participants have to register at: https://astronautcampctg.spaceolympiadbd.com/

