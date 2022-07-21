Astha Life Insurance holds semi-annual business meeting

The annual business meeting and award giving ceremony of Astha Life Insurance Company Limited was held on Thursday at the Trust Auditorium adjacent to Jahangir Gate in the Dhaka Cantonment in the capital.

ASM, BIM, UM and FA members of different branches of Astha Life Insurance participated and interacted in the meeting, reads a press release issued by the Inter-service Public Relations Directorate.

Senior executives of the company spoke on the occasion followed by prize distribution among the participants.

Astha Life Insurance Company Limited Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer Brigadier General Kazi Shamsul Islam (retd) and other senior officials of the company were present at the programme.

Astha Life Insurance Company Limited started its journey in September 2020. The company is determined to contribute to the insurance sector through relentless service by upholding the reputation of the country's insurance sector.