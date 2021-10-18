Astha Life Insurance celebrates “Sheikh Russel Day 2021”, inaugurates 4th Branch in Badda

Astha Life Insurance Company Limited has celebrated "Sheikh Russel Day 2021" by organising various programs, including tree plantation and prayer program (Milad Mahfil), on Monday.

At the same time, the organisation launched its 4th branch in Rahima Tower situated at the Badda area of the capital, said an ISPR press release.

Adjutant General of the Bangladesh Army and Vice Chairman of the company's Board of Directors Major General Shakil Ahmed along with senior officials of Army Welfare Trust and Astha Life Insurance were present on the occasion.