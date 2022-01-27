Astha Life holds board meeting

Astha Life Insurance Company Ltd, an insurance institution of the Army Welfare Trust, held its 11th board of directors meeting at the conference room of Army Headquarters on Thursday.

General SM Shafiuddin Ahmed, chief of the Army Staff and chairman of the Board of Directors of Astha Life Insurance Company Ltd, presided over the conference.

Maj Gen Shakil Ahmed, adjutant general and vice-chairman of the board of directors, Brig Gen (Retd) Quazi Shamsul Islam, managing director and chief executive officer, other board members and higher officials of Astha Life Insurance Company Limited were present in the meeting.

Astha Life has commenced its operations in September 2020.