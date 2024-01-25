Aster Pharmacy inks deal with Aamar Pharma to ensure faster delivery of medicine

Aster Pharmacy and GD Assist Limited have recently signed an agreement with Aamar Pharma on 23 January 2024.

Under the agreement, Aamar Pharma will act as the delivery partner of Aster Pharmacy from now on, reads a press release.

In a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signing ceremony, these three organizations from 3 different industries have created a synergy that will redefine the healthcare landscape. The goal behind the partnership is to join forces to enhance healthcare access by combining insurance solutions with pharmaceutical services, ensuring a seamless and efficient experience.

By harnessing Aamar Pharma's expertise in innovative healthcare solutions to develop new services and products that cater to evolving healthcare needs, the partners aim to provide comprehensive and accessible healthcare solutions to the community.