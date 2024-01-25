Aster Pharmacy inks deal with Aamar Pharma to ensure faster delivery of medicine

Corporates

Press Release
25 January, 2024, 03:05 pm
Last modified: 25 January, 2024, 03:09 pm

Aster Pharmacy inks deal with Aamar Pharma to ensure faster delivery of medicine

Press Release
25 January, 2024, 03:05 pm
Last modified: 25 January, 2024, 03:09 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Aster Pharmacy and GD Assist Limited have recently signed an agreement with Aamar Pharma on 23 January 2024. 

Under the agreement, Aamar Pharma will act as the delivery partner of Aster Pharmacy from now on, reads a press release. 

In a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signing ceremony, these three organizations from 3 different industries have created a synergy that will redefine the healthcare landscape. The goal behind the partnership is to join forces to enhance healthcare access by combining insurance solutions with pharmaceutical services, ensuring a seamless and efficient experience. 

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

By harnessing Aamar Pharma's expertise in innovative healthcare solutions to develop new services and products that cater to evolving healthcare needs, the partners aim to provide comprehensive and accessible healthcare solutions to the community.

 

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Features

Virginia: The Woolf among us

Virginia: The Woolf among us

50m | Features
Transition to competency-based learning saw the replacement of the traditional evaluation system with continuous assessment. Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin

Constant change, scant success: The fault in our curriculum

7h | Panorama
Toyota’s Allion and Premio are among the most popular brands among the Bangladeshi middle class, but Toyota stopped producing these cars in 2021. As a result, their price increased in the auction market. Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed

The middle class dream of owning a car is going up in smoke

4h | Panorama
A Royal Enfield Classics 350 motorcycle. Photo: Collected

Which Royal Enfield model is right for you? Here's what you need to know

1d | Wheels

More Videos from TBS

Govt. issues over Tk2,000cr bonds to repay power companies' dues

Govt. issues over Tk2,000cr bonds to repay power companies' dues

10m | Videos
Bhandari Mula: a famous vegetable all over the country

Bhandari Mula: a famous vegetable all over the country

1h | Videos
US School Removes Mirror from bathrooms

US School Removes Mirror from bathrooms

2h | Videos
Delicious treacle in sugarcane juice

Delicious treacle in sugarcane juice

4h | Videos