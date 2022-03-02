Assurant Securities journey begins today

Assurant Securities journey begins today

the company bought the brokerage license called Trading Right Entitlement Certificate (TREC) from the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) and got approval from the Securities and Exchange Commission (BSEC) to operate the securities business

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

With a motto that is "Protect Investors" the Assurant Securities and Management Limited has started the journey from today.

According to a press release, the company bought the brokerage license called Trading Right Entitlement Certificate (TREC) from the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) and got approval from the Securities and Exchange Commission (BSEC) to operate the securities business.

Assurant Securities Chairman Professor Abu Taleb said in the opening ceremony, "we assured that the company will run the business with protecting investors' money."

He further said," the capital market watchdog strictly regulates the stakeholders so that no one can wrongdoing with investors' money. We organized a professional and experienced team, who can easily serve a best service to the investors to invest in the capital market."

Its Managing Director Pankaj Roy said, "we want to build it as an institution, which will operate with the transparency and it will give priority to the investors than the business."

In the opening ceremony, Capital Market Stabilizer Fund's Chief Operating Officer Monowar Hossain also presented.

 

