Assistant High Commission of India celebrates 10th International Day of Yoga in Ctg

The Assistant High Commission of India celebrated the 10th edition of the International Day of Yoga along with Yoga enthusiasts from Chattogram with great zeal and enthusiasm at the Navy Convention Centre.

The event witnessed the participation of more than 800 people from various walks of life coming together to celebrate the ancient science of Yoga.

Assistant High Commissioner Ranjan said in his welcome speech that Yoga is an integral part of the shared cultural heritage of India and Bangladesh and has been a uniting force for the strong cultural and people-to-people ties between the two countries.

The event featured yoga performances led by Quantum Foundation. AHC Ranjan congratulated Quantum Foundation and all such organizations for promoting Yoga as a way of healthy life in Bangladesh and spreading the message of world peace, harmony, love and spirituality through Yoga.

Responding to a call by India's Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, the United Nations General Assembly on 11 December 2014 declared 21 June as the International Day of Yoga. Since then, International Yoga Day is celebrated across the world through various activities and programs related to Yoga and health.