ASM Mainuddin Monem honoured with CIP Award

Press Release
24 May, 2023, 11:45 am
Last modified: 24 May, 2023, 11:46 am

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

ASM Mainuddin Monem, managing director of Abdul Monem Limited (AML), was honoured with the Commercially Important Person (CIP) award by the government of Bangladesh in 2021 for his contributions to the country's large-scale industry.

As the eldest son of the late Abdul Monem, a visionary industrialist, Mainuddin Monem has followed in his father's illustrious footsteps. Although assuming the position of Managing Director in 2020, he has been directly involved with AML since 1996. With an MBA from Harvard Business School, his leadership has been instrumental in the continued success of the organisation, said a press release.

Aligned with the goals of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's Vision 2041, AML's subsidiary, Abdul Monem Construction Limited, has undertaken several significant projects driving the nation's progress. Notable projects include the Metro Rail Project, Karnaphuli Tunnel Project, Kalna Bridge, Kalshi Flyover, SASEC-1 & 2, Cox's Bazar International Airport Tarmac Project, and Jalsiri Abasan Project. Mainuddin Monem has also successfully led other industrial establishments like Igloo Ice-Cream and Milk Unit, Abdul Monem Beverage Unit, and AM Securities and Financial Services.

