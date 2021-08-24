ASM Feroz Alam re-elected Premier Leasing chairman

ASM Feroz Alam has been re-elected as chairman of 'Premier Leasing Securities Limited'.

He was re-elected at the 61st board meeting of the company held on 22 August, reads a press release.

Feroz Alam, son of late MA Gafur and Shaheda Begum was born in 1960 at Patuakhali in a respectable muslim family.

After completion of his graduation he started his business career and established himself as a successful entrepreneur.

He is associated with Leasing and banking business.

Feroz Alam is the vice chairman of Mercantile Bank Limited. He is also the managing director of Toyo System BD Ltd.

He is a sponsor and former chairman of Premier Leasing & Finance Limited.

Apart from this, Feroz Alam is the founder of Shaheda Gafur Ibrahim General Hospital, Kalaiya, Patuakhali.

He travelled around 65 countries of the world for business purposes.