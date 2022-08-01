ASM Feroz Alam re-elected as chairman of Premier Leasing Securities

ASM Feroz Alam has been re-elected as chairman of Premier Leasing Securities Limited in its 67th meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company held on 25 July.

Feroz Alam, son of late MA Gafur and Mst Shaheda Begum was born in 1960 at Patuakhali in a respectable muslim family, reads a press release.

After completion of his graduation, he started his business career and established himself as a successful entrepreneur.

He is associated with the leasing and banking business.

Feroz Alam is the vice chairman of Mercantile Bank Limited and director of Mercantile Bank Securities Limited.

He is also the managing director of Toyo System BD Ltd.

He is a sponsor and former chairman of Premier Leasing and Finance Limited.

Besides this, Feroz Alam is the founder of Shaheda Gafur Ibrahim General Hospital, Kalaiya, Patuakhali.

He travelled around 65 countries of the world for business purposes.