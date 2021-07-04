ASM Feroz Alam, Md Abdul Hannan elected vice chairmen of MBL

ASM Feroz Alam & Md Abdul Hannan have been elected as vice-chairmen of the board of directors of Mercantile Bank Limited (MBL) recently.

Both Alam and Hanna are businessmen and sponsor directors of the bank, reads a press release.

Alongside being a businessman Alam is the managing director of Bengal Trading Ltd (Tokyo), he is a sponsor and former chairman of Premier Leasing & Finance Limited.

He is also the founder of 'Saheda Gafur Ibrahim General Hospital' in Patuakhali.

Meanwhile, Md Abdul Hannan is an export and readymade garment businessman and chairman of Debstar Associates Ltd and Murad Apparels.

Besides business entity, he is well recognised for his contribution to the society through different social welfare activities alng with education, health & social development movements.