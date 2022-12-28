Asif Iqbal Mahmud named top young taxpayer

Deputy Managing Director of Great Wall and CHARU Ceramic Industries Ltd Asif Iqbal Mahmud has been nominated for the prestigious 'tax card' facilities as the prominent entrepreneur topped the list of young taxpayers (below 40 years) for the FY-2021-2022.

National Board of Revenue (NBR) has handed over the tax cards to Asif Iqbal Mahmud at a ceremony held Wednesday (28 December), reads a press release.

Taxpayers were recognised for the highest contributions to the national exchequer from respective levels.