Asiatic Mindshare congratulates Rupayan City Uttara for winning Digital  Marketing Award  

TBS Report
22 December, 2021, 04:45 pm
Last modified: 22 December, 2021, 04:46 pm

Asiatic Mindshare congratulates Rupayan City Uttara for winning Digital  Marketing Award  

A campaign done by Asiatic Mindshare Limited for Rupayan City Uttara has won an award at the 5th Digital Marketing Award held last Saturday at Le Méridien Dhaka. 

Mindshare went to Rupayan City's office Tuesday to convey their warm regards and heartfelt congratulations on this grand occasion, reads a press release. 

The campaign for Rupayan City Uttara named "Data worth millions" by Mindshare won a  Silver in the "Best use of data and analytics" category.  

Through this campaign, Mindshare remarketed the potential customer groups and succeeded in increasing footfall on Rupayan City premises, so that they can have a  glimpse of the luxurious lifestyle for themselves while deciding to buy their dream home.

Mahir Ali Khan Ratul, the vice-chairman of Rupayan Group cut a cake to celebrate the occasion

Since 2017, Bangladesh Brand Forum has been organizing The Digital Marketing Award  to give recognition to the best works and campaigns of the digital marketing industry. 

