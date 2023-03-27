Asiatic MCL's Saffanat, Kishwar bags Young Lotus award

27 March, 2023, 10:30 pm
Photo: PR
Photo: PR

Saffanat Husain and Kishwar Kaniz Tanzim from Asiatic Marketing Communication Limited has recently won the Young Lotus award.

This is the first time that a team from Bangladesh has won the coveted award, reads a press release.

The duo impressed the international judges with their skills, innovative ideas and creativity.

The Young Lotus award is a highly respected competition that aims to recognise and promote young talent in the advertising industry across the Asia-Pacific region.

Winning the award is a significant achievement for the team from Asiatic Marketing Communication Ltd, highlighting their dedication and hard work.

Saffanat and Kishwar's achievement reflects the high calibre of talent within the industry in Bangladesh and it underscores Asiatic Marketing Communication Limited's commitment to fostering creativity and innovation in the advertising industry, adds the release.

This win is a testament to the potential of the next generation of marketers and advertisers in the region.

