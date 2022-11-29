Asiatic MCL joins ‘by The Network’

Asiatic Marketing Communications Ltd (Asiatic MCL), one of the oldest and largest Dhaka-based creative agencies, has become a part of the international independent agency network "by The Network."

Over 56 years, the agency has been known to nurture and create an array of powerful lasting legacies for the biggest brands in the region, reads a press release issued in this regard.

Calling themselves a band of passionate storytellers and ideaholics, Asiatic MCL believes that just like a story, brands have the unique ability to change lives.

And at the heart of it all, are the agency's core values of curiosity, collaboration, courage and most importantly creativity. The kind of creativity that constantly adapts to the changing times and pushes boundaries to take audiences on a journey that strikes, resonates and transforms.

"The ambition is to place ourselves as a global creative powerhouse. Becoming a part, of a global creative dream team of by The Network, Asiatic MCL believes that its shared passion of putting the power of creativity above all else will galvanize an arena of achieving lasting greatness in the creative field" Ferdous Hassan Neville, MD of Asiatic MCL, said on being associated with the global agency network.

"In line with our vision to lead through creativity, we have onboarded multiple Cannes award-winning creative minds – Mohammad Akrum Hossain as the executive creative director.

"His extensive experience in the international arena will be key towards attaining our goal of standing alongside the greatest creative talents in the world and making Asiatic a creative powerhouse at home and abroad," he added.

Sara Zaker, the chairperson of Asiatic MCL, commented, "It is my great pleasure that Asiatic is associating with The Network. Our vision at Asiatic has always been to harness and employ the transformative powers of creativity towards driving innovation and excellence. With a partner that carries the value of putting creativity above all, we look forward to making an incredible impact on the global plane."

by The Network, founded by the creative leader Per Pedersen – former global creative chairman, Grey Group, is the world's most innovative independent agency network.

It offers direct access to a new breed of agencies and curated creative talent to clients worldwide without a typical network's layers and complexities.

With 750+ creatives worldwide and 1000s of awards under their belt, bTN can build custom global teams that tap into local creative specialisms.

Decidedly independent, bTN offers creativity in its purest form.

Per Pedersen's onboarding note said, "I'm excited to welcome Asiatic to by The Network. We are an expanding network of the best creative independent agencies in the world and Asiatic fits perfectly into our culture and creative ambition to do outstanding work.

"I've personally followed the amazing development of creativity in Bangladesh for years and I'm extremely pleased to continue my long-lasting relationship with Akrum Hossain in this new setting."