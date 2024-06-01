Asiatic Marketing Communications signs contract with Abdul Monem

Asiatic Marketing Communications signs contract with Abdul Monem

Asiatic Marketing Communications Limited, a leading name in the marketing and communications industry, is proud to announce the signing of a landmark contract with Abdul Monem Ltd (Igloo Ice Cream), one of the most renowned ice cream brands in Bangladesh.

The contract signing ceremony was held at Asiatic's head office and marked the beginning of a strategic partnership aimed at enhancing Igloo Ice Cream's brand presence and market reach through innovative and creative services, reads a press release.

ASM Ferdous Hasan Neville, managing director of Asiatic Marketing Communications Limited and Ms Zainab Binte Mainuddin, director of Abdul Monem Ltd was present during the signing. 

The agreement was formalised in the presence of distinguished leaders from both companies, underscoring the significance of this collaboration.

"We are thrilled to join hands with Abdul Monem Ltd and their iconic Igloo Ice Cream brand. Our team is committed to delivering creative and impactful marketing solutions that will further elevate Igloo's brand image and connect with consumers on a deeper level," said ASM Ferdous Hasan Neville.

Zainab Binte Mainuddin said, "Partnering with Asiatic opens up new avenues for us to innovate and engage with our audience. We are confident that this collaboration will bring fresh and exciting perspectives to our marketing efforts, and we look forward to a fruitful partnership."

Asiatic Marketing Communications Limited will provide a comprehensive suite of creative services, including advertising, digital marketing, and brand strategy development to bolster Igloo Ice Cream's market position and drive growth.

Abdul Monem Ltd (AML) / Asiatic Marketing Communications Limited

