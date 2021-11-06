Asiatic 3sixty celebrates 77th birth anniversary of Aly Zaker

Asiatic 3sixty celebrates 77th birth anniversary of Aly Zaker

Asiatic 3sixty celebrates 77th birth anniversary of Aly Zaker

Asiatic 3sixty, one of the pioneering communication solution providers in the country, celebrated the 77th birth anniversary of its founding chairman, eminent media personality Aly Zaker on Saturday. 

To mark the occasion, a number of celebratory initiatives were held at the Asiatic Centre in Banani, reads a press release.

With the theme "Smritite Shorone Aly Zaker," the event included the launch of 'Batighor' – Aly Zaker's personally crafted exquisite work-station amid greenery and arts, that shall now treasure his memories for his admirers and visitors as a memory and art space; inauguration of a designated website immortalising the maestro; and the announcement of 'Aly Zaker Grant,' among other highlights.

A notable chapter of the event was the illumination of lamps (Prodip Projjolon) by five of the country's most distinguished personas – Dr Sarwar Ali (Founder Trustee, Liberation War Museum), Mahfuz Anam (Editor, The Daily Star), Aroma Dutta (Minister of Parliament), Zaved Akhtar (CEO and MD, Unilever), and Tariq Anam Khan (Actor and Filmmaker), keeping the fond memory of the deceased alive.

The event began with an AV projection, followed by a welcome note by long term friend and colleague Asaduzzaman Noor (MP). 

Iresh Zaker, son of Aly Zaker spoke about the launch of the Aly Zaker website, while Sara Zaker, his partner of fourty five years  announced the 'Aly Zaker Grant' and the publication of Aly Zaker's autobiography 'Shei Orunodoy Theke'  in English by UPL which was followed by the announcement of the launch of Batighor by Aly Zaker's daughter, Sriya Sharbojoya.  This was followed by the inaguration of Batighor which included speeches by the distinguished guests along with the lighting of lamps.

Celebrated personalities like Nima Rahman, Morshed Alam, Mamunur Rashid and many more attended the program physically, while  colleagues, friends and family joined through virtual platform. The guests enjoyed a tour of 'Batighor' and viewed a special photography exhibition of photos taken by Aly Zaker afterward.

'Batighor,' located at the Asiatic Centre (7B, Block H, Banani, Dhaka), is set to serve the patrons of arts and culture, especially the youth, with detailed insight into Aly Zaker's vibrant lifestyle and seasoned perspectives. Those who are interested shall visit the place to explore an archive of Aly Zaker's personal and professional lives, his role as a freedom fighter and thespian and his passion for literature, painting, and music.

The event was collaboratively organised by various concerns under Asiatic 3sixty.

