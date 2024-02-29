Asia's largest sub regional training by BMSS Bangladesh

Corporates

Press Release
29 February, 2024, 12:00 pm
Last modified: 29 February, 2024, 12:03 pm

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Bangladesh Medical Students' Society (BMSS), a voluntary, non-profit, non-political organisation and the only NMO of IFMSA of Bangladesh organised its 3rd Sub Regional Training (SRT) - SRTiger's Den 2024. 

Organised every 2 years by BMSS, this year's SRT broke all records to become Asia Pacific region's largest Sub Regional Training. 

The event was held from 14-18 February 2024 at Meghna Shorobor Resorts, Matlab, Chandpur. 

It comprised over 80 participants and trainers from 37 medical colleges and the largest organising committee of BMSS. 

One of the finest events organised by BMSS till date, this SRT was a success due to an extensive network of sponsorship across Bangladesh. 

Sponsors included SMS gadget as gold partner, UNAIDS as knowledge partner, Medibee as education partner, State University of Bangladesh as strategic partner, Inner Wheel Club as resource partner, Skin Square as well being partner, ACME as refreshment partner, Bruvana as hydration and electrolyte partner, Pran as juice partner, Universal Medical College and Hospital as healthcare partner and Care Nutri as nutrition partner. 

This year, the largest number of trainings were offered by an NMO of IFMSA and those 6 trainings included Training New Trainers (TNT), Training New Human Rights Trainers (TNHRT), Training Sexual and Reproductive Health and Rights Trainers (TSRHRT), Training Medical Education Trainers (TMET), Training Public Health Trainers (TPHT) and Training New Research Trainers (TNRT). 

This four-day event featured intensive training sessions during the day which culminated in a vibrant social segment. 

As participants forged lasting memories and strengthened bonds, they embarked on a transformative journey as news trainers with a vision to drive change in their field, heralding a new era for BMSS.

