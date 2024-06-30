Asian Paints launches 'Colour and Material Trends-Colour Next'

Asia's second largest paint manufacturer Asian Paints launched the 'Colour of the Year' for 2024 in Bangladesh based on comprehensive research conducted with participants from across the globe. 

The event recently held at a hotel in Dhaka was attended by Pragyan Kumar, chief executive of Asian Paints International, and other members of the Asian Paints Bangladesh along with renowned architects, designers and other dignitaries of Bangladesh, reads a press release.

Every year, Asian Paints collaborates with experts from a range of creative disciplines - architects, artists, interior designers and other eminent figures from media, sociology and fashion to put together ColourNext, a comprehensive forecast of design directions in colours, materials, texture finishes and trends from around the world.

Asian Paints has been doing Colour & Material trend forecasting research since 2003, where the company analyzes emerging trends. 

These trends are a mirror of the changing social & cultural fabric impacting lives around us. Over the years, ColourNext has evolved as Asia's foremost, one-of-its-kind, intelligence in colour and material. 

Asian Paints is the only Home Décor company in Bangladesh that studies trends and is committed to bringing out emerging solutions that will bring happiness and joy to the customers.

During the event the members announced the colour of the year: Terra. With rich & earthy tones it draws inspiration from the fertile lands and warm soils of Bangladesh. It symbolizes stability, warmth, and deep connection to the earth that has shaped us all, it is the reflection of the country's agricultural roots and cultural heritage. Terra is ideal for creating an environment of comfort and harmony.

The launch also revealed the four inspirational trends: Soil, an innovative material fueling creativity and design experimentation; Into the Deep, which embraces the fantastic depths of oceanic marvels; Retro Futurism, a gaze into the future with a lens of familiar landscape, attire and folklore; and Goblin Mode, reflects a liberating detachment from the endless chase for perfection.   

