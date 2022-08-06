Asian Paints launches 'Color Next-2022'

TBS Report
06 August, 2022, 08:40 pm
Last modified: 06 August, 2022, 09:02 pm

Asian Paints Bangladesh launched "Color Next-2022" with a grand function held at Hotel Radisson Blu in the capital on Saturday.

Pragyan Kumar, chief executive officer of Asian Paints Global International, was present as the chief guest on the occasion, said a press release.

Asian Paints Bangladesh's Regional Head Shirish Rao and Country Head Budhaditya Mukherjee were also present.

Besides, the country's renowned architects, interior designers, and many others were present at the event.

Pragyan Kumar said, "Asian Paints wants to work with customers so they can get the best products and painting services and make their home goals and dreams come true."

Talking about Color Next, Pragyan Kumar said, "Color Next is a process where you can understand the trends emerging in the current social and cultural context. The overall process of how we respond to current trends socially and personally and, from there, adopt the products we desire for ourselves (the color of our home decor). With Color Next 2022, we strive to address the ongoing changes in color selection and present a positive and vibrant color palette to consumers.'

The event announced the "Mood Board Contest" for budding architects and interior designers across the country. The objective of this competition is for domestic architects and interior designers to give maximum service to their workplace by following the 4 current trends in color selection.

The first 5 winners of this competition will be awarded specific prizes announced by Asian Paints Bangladesh.

Since 2003, Asian Paints has been studying color and how it affects people's lives in many different ways.

In order to realize a comprehensive trend forecast of what kind of color consumers will demand in the future through "Color Next".

Like other years, this year we have introduced four unique trends and colors of the year that best represent the essence of these four human trends, added the press release.

