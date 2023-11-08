Asian Paints brings colourful celebration at ‘IAB Build Expo 2023’

Corporates

Press Release
08 November, 2023, 05:00 pm
Last modified: 08 November, 2023, 05:04 pm

Related News

Asian Paints brings colourful celebration at ‘IAB Build Expo 2023’

Press Release
08 November, 2023, 05:00 pm
Last modified: 08 November, 2023, 05:04 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Asian Paints Bangladesh Limited (APBL), the leading paint manufacturer company, has joined 'IAB Build Expo 2023,' country's one of the most prestigious construction exhibitions.

The four-day expo started on November 7 at the Bangabandhu International Conference Center (BICC) in the capital and will continue until 10 November. Construction industry professionals and customers are going to participate in this highly anticipated exhibition.

On Tuesday (7 November), Md. Sharif Ahmed, Hon'ble Minister, Ministry of Housing and Public Works, inaugurated the IAB Build Expo as the chief guest. Nazmul Huda Naim, Head of Marketing and New Categories, Asian Paints Bangladesh Limited (APBL), and other officials were also present during the event.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

This year, Asian Paints Bangladesh Limited has sponsored the Expo's 'Platinum Lounge L8'. Also, the company has showcased various products and services of Asian Paints for customers in decorative stalls. Besides, the company is emphasizing their specialized waterproofing and smart solutions for construction chemicals.

Regarding this context, Asian Paints Global CEO Pragyan Kumar said, "We are delighted to participate in the IAB Build Expo once again. Exhibitions like these can be a great way to understand consumer demand and interest.

Moreover, the opportunity to collaborate and share experiences with creative professionals in the construction industry are further increased through such exhibitions. I strongly believe the IAB Build Expo uniquely promotes the infrastructure and construction materials sectors of Bangladesh."

Last year, Asian Paints Bangladesh Limited participated in IAB Build Expo for the first time.

 

Asian Paints / APBL / IAB

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

After submitting 15-20 applications to Tesla Inc., one of the world&#039;s largest companies, Rafia Rahman Rafa has finally been hired as a Global Supply Analyst. Photo: Courtesy

Rafa's journey from BUET to Tesla

3h | Pursuit
Filter your idea through a marketing funnel first

Filter your idea through a marketing funnel first

3h | Pursuit
Through Jahid&#039;s videos, one can watch the everyday life of sea-going fishes as well as many other tiny details of the fishing business. Photo: Courtesy

Mr Fisher: Taking viewers on a real time ride on a fishing vessel

7h | Panorama
Flags are seen ahead of the Arab League Summit in Algiers, Algeria November 1, 2022. REUTERS/Ramzi Boudina/File Photo

Pan-Arabism: The quest for Arab unity

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Global rice markets are in crisis

Global rice markets are in crisis

1h | TBS World
The mountain is being cut down by pouring water

The mountain is being cut down by pouring water

3h | TBS Stories
Sources to find investors for start-ups – Part 2

Sources to find investors for start-ups – Part 2

5h | TBS Career
The harvest season of the Palestinians is in vain

The harvest season of the Palestinians is in vain

21h | TBS World