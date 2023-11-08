Asian Paints brings colourful celebration at ‘IAB Build Expo 2023’

Asian Paints Bangladesh Limited (APBL), the leading paint manufacturer company, has joined 'IAB Build Expo 2023,' country's one of the most prestigious construction exhibitions.

The four-day expo started on November 7 at the Bangabandhu International Conference Center (BICC) in the capital and will continue until 10 November. Construction industry professionals and customers are going to participate in this highly anticipated exhibition.

On Tuesday (7 November), Md. Sharif Ahmed, Hon'ble Minister, Ministry of Housing and Public Works, inaugurated the IAB Build Expo as the chief guest. Nazmul Huda Naim, Head of Marketing and New Categories, Asian Paints Bangladesh Limited (APBL), and other officials were also present during the event.

This year, Asian Paints Bangladesh Limited has sponsored the Expo's 'Platinum Lounge L8'. Also, the company has showcased various products and services of Asian Paints for customers in decorative stalls. Besides, the company is emphasizing their specialized waterproofing and smart solutions for construction chemicals.

Regarding this context, Asian Paints Global CEO Pragyan Kumar said, "We are delighted to participate in the IAB Build Expo once again. Exhibitions like these can be a great way to understand consumer demand and interest.

Moreover, the opportunity to collaborate and share experiences with creative professionals in the construction industry are further increased through such exhibitions. I strongly believe the IAB Build Expo uniquely promotes the infrastructure and construction materials sectors of Bangladesh."

Last year, Asian Paints Bangladesh Limited participated in IAB Build Expo for the first time.