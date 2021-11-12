Asian MotorspeX becomes official distributor of Chery in Bangladesh

Asian MotorspeX, a concern of Asian Holdings, is now the official distributor of Chery automobiles in Bangladesh.

The two parties recently signed an agreement at the Westin Hotel in Dhaka, reads a press statement on Thursday.

Asian Holdings' aim is to become the biggest conglomerate in the automobile industry of Bangladesh and they have been working towards this goal persistently, reads a press statement.

Continental Motors, Asian Imports Ltd, Kawasaki Bangladesh, Pirelli Bangladesh, Idemitsu Bangladesh & Japan Parts are also part of Asian Holdings.

Chery is now another stepping stone towards achieving their goals, said the press statement.

Founded in 1997, Chery Automobile Company is a globalized automobile brand based in China. Up to now, Chery has exported its vehicles to more than 80 countries and regions, and has set up 10 overseas factories.

With nearly 9.7 million users worldwide, Chery has ranked first in the number of passenger cars exported from China for 18 consecutive years.

Md Nayab Mahmood, Operations Manager of Asian MotorspeX Ltd said "We are thrilled to introduce Chery Automobiles in Bangladesh. We will launch the full range of SUV models from Chery and we are looking forward to a splendid response from our customers."

Chery's petrol run turbocharged 1.5 litre-1.6 litre engine crossover and sports utility vehicles will be available in Bangladesh at the end of February, 2022.

Asian MotorspeX would ensure the reasonable pricing of the Chery cars along with complete after sale support.