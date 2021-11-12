Asian MotorspeX becomes official distributor of Chery in Bangladesh

Corporates

TBS Report
12 November, 2021, 11:10 pm
Last modified: 12 November, 2021, 11:16 pm

Asian MotorspeX becomes official distributor of Chery in Bangladesh

TBS Report
12 November, 2021, 11:10 pm
Last modified: 12 November, 2021, 11:16 pm
Asian MotorspeX and Chery officials pictured during a recent agreement signing ceremony. Photo: Courtesy
Asian MotorspeX and Chery officials pictured during a recent agreement signing ceremony. Photo: Courtesy

Asian MotorspeX, a concern of Asian Holdings, is now the official distributor of Chery automobiles in Bangladesh.

The two parties recently signed an agreement at the Westin Hotel in Dhaka, reads a press statement on Thursday.

Asian Holdings' aim is to become the biggest conglomerate in the automobile industry of Bangladesh and they have been working towards this goal persistently, reads a press statement. 

Continental Motors, Asian Imports Ltd, Kawasaki Bangladesh, Pirelli Bangladesh, Idemitsu Bangladesh & Japan Parts are also part of Asian Holdings.

Chery is now another stepping stone towards achieving their goals, said the press statement.

Founded in 1997, Chery Automobile Company is a globalized automobile brand based in China. Up to now, Chery has exported its vehicles to more than 80 countries and regions, and has set up 10 overseas factories.

With nearly 9.7 million users worldwide, Chery has ranked first in the number of passenger cars exported from China for 18 consecutive years.

Md Nayab Mahmood, Operations Manager of Asian MotorspeX Ltd said "We are thrilled to introduce Chery Automobiles in Bangladesh. We will launch the full range of SUV models from Chery and we are looking forward to a splendid response from our customers."

Chery's petrol run turbocharged 1.5 litre-1.6 litre engine crossover and sports utility vehicles will be available in Bangladesh at the end of February, 2022.

Asian MotorspeX would ensure the reasonable pricing of the Chery cars along with complete after sale support. 

Asian MotorspeX / Chery / Chery automobiles / Asian Holdings

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

More Videos from TBS

A Better Tomorrow – Photography Show at COP26 On BD Climate Change

A Better Tomorrow – Photography Show at COP26 On BD Climate Change

1d | Videos
Jinjira-a silent revolution in light engineering industry

Jinjira-a silent revolution in light engineering industry

2d | Videos
Malala Yousafzai ties knot

Malala Yousafzai ties knot

2d | Videos
Fuel price hike feared to trip up recovery

Fuel price hike feared to trip up recovery

2d | Videos

Most Read

1
Japan's SoftBank to aquire 20% stake in bKash
Economy

Japan's SoftBank to aquire 20% stake in bKash

2
A senior engineer at Neural Semiconductor Limited conducting a knowledge sharing session with newly recruited engineers. Photo: Noor A Alam
Panorama

An RMG sector giant is looking to turn Bangladesh into the next chip-making hub

3
A lofty river plan to make Dhaka livable again
Bangladesh

A lofty river plan to make Dhaka livable again

4
Poor show in DU admission tests continues
Education

Poor show in DU admission tests continues

5
Representational image. Photo: Reuters
Transport

No more seating service in Dhaka: Public transport owners

6
Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport, Dhaka/Photo- Zia Chowdhury/TBS
Aviation

Flights suspension at Dhaka airport for 8 hours every day from Dec 9 to Mar 10