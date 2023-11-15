Asian economies need fivefold increase in renewable energy deployment by 2030 to reach net-zero, says Agora Energiewende

The deployment of renewable energy, especially solar and wind power, in South, Southeast and East Asia needs to increase fivefold by 2030 to achieve the net-zero targets set for mid-century, said German think tank Agora Energiewende.

Establishing robust planning processes, enabling policy and financial frameworks that favour renewables over fossil fuels and increasing power sector flexibility will be key to achieve the needed growth, Agora Energiewende said in a new report.

The think tank analysed more than 35 long-term energy scenarios for Indonesia, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Japan, The Philippines, Vietnam, Thailand, South Korea and Taiwan.

The report said that the solar and wind power share in most of the South, Southeast and East Asia regions remain below 6%, despite the falling cost of clean energy technologies, observed Agora Energiewende.

"Decarbonising power systems is the first step to reaching net zero. To be on track to meet the region's climate goals, accelerating the deployment of wind and solar power within the next five years will be crucial", says Dimitri Pescia, Agora Energiewende's programme lead for Southeast Asia.

As per the report, to be aligned with the goal of reaching net zero around mid-century, renewables in the region will need to supply 50% of total electricity by 2030, with 30% alone coming from wind and solar – which is a five-fold increase compared to the current situation and corresponds to capacity additions of about 55 GW solar and 20 GW per year.

"The future growth of wind and solar power depends heavily on regulatory and political economy choices. In many Asian countries, clean energy technologies still encounter entry barriers and other structural challenges that will need to be tackled to accelerate the renewable energy transition," added the report.

While solar and wind have significantly lower operational costs than fossil fuel-based technologies and no fuel expenditures, they have relatively high upfront investment costs. Therefore, their development depends on access to low-cost financing, which is especially relevant for Asia's emerging and developing economies.

"In densely populated countries such as Japan and Bangladesh, land availability is also a challenge. Exploring alternative areas, for example solar PV on agricultural land or floating PV on water reservoirs, can help widen the options for renewables developers," the report mentioned.

Existing fossil fuel assets in the power system can also crowd out the business case for renewables, especially in the case of overcapacity or if the regulatory framework favours fossil fuels.

"One possible solution would be to allow priority dispatch for renewables, which would offer a clear market signal to incentivise flexibility", says Dimitri Pescia, adding that it can be very effective in increasing the share of renewables if combined with a structured retirement plan for fossil assets."

The Agora analysis identifies policy measures that can drive renewables deployment at different stages of the transition in the regions.

"In geographies where the share of variable renewables is still low, such as Indonesia or Bangladesh, the focus should be on attracting investments into wind and solar through de-risking mechanisms and designing supportive grid codes for their connection to the power system," it added.